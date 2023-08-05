ELCINA Welcomes India’s New Licensing Requirement for Imports of Laptops, Tablets, and Personal Computers to Boost Domestic Electronics Manufacturing

- Advertisement - -

The Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) welcomes the recent decision vide Notification No. 23/2023 dated 3rd August 2023 by DGFT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to implement a licensing requirement for imports of finished laptops, tablets, and personal computers falling under HSN 8471. This move aligns with ELCINA’s vision to bolster domestic electronics manufacturing and reinforce the “Make in India” initiative promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The new regulation, effective immediately, signifies a crucial step towards enhancing national security and reducing reliance on foreign imports. With rapidly expanding digitalization and online transactions for all services, cyber security and safeguarding our data from phishing and malware has become imperative. This move will also provide impetus to Indian and global companies to consider establishing local manufacturing facilities and assembly lines, thereby boosting the overall electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

ELCINA acknowledges that the implementation of the licensing requirement may pose initial short-term challenges for global companies and is committed to supporting them in streamlining their supply chains and benefiting from this opportunity. ELCINA firmly believes that this measure will encourage companies to explore opportunities for investing in the India manufacturing eco-system and value chain as India today provides strong support to the Electronic Systems Design & Manufacturing sector.

ELCINA commends MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) for creating a conducive environment for electronics manufacturing. The extension of the PLI 2.0 deadline for IT Hardware and the introduction of the $2 billion incentive scheme underscore the government’s unwavering support to ESDM sector and achieving the target of $300 billion production by 2026. These strategic initiatives position India as a flourishing global electronics manufacturing hub.

Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, President ELCINA & MD, Globe Capacitors Pvt. Ltd.,

Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, President ELCINA & MD, Globe Capacitors Pvt. Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This notification is a welcome move from the government to boost manufacturing in India, promoting make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat in IT hardware products. More focus will be there to enhance R&D, Technology, and design, which in turn will make India self-reliant with a thriving supply chain network in IT Hardware.”

Mr. Rajoo Goel, Secretary General, ELCINA

Mr. Rajoo Goel, Secretary General, ELCINA expressed his appreciation for the government’s efforts in safeguarding the digital economy and ensuring the safety of digital devices from cyber threats. As the country embraces technological advancements, it becomes paramount to fortify the security of these devices against vulnerabilities and cyber threats. “With the growing reliance on digital devices and the surge in the digital economy, it is imperative to protect our machines from cyber threats. The government’s decision showcases their commitment to enhancing cybersecurity measures in the country and opens up new manufacturing opportunities.”

ELCINA encourages the electronics/IT industry to embrace the opportunities presented by the new licensing requirement. By working together, IT Hardware Product industry can drive innovation, create jobs, and strengthen India’s position as a Global Electronics Manufacturing Hub.

