ELCINA Elects Mr. Atul B Lall as President for 2023-24

ELCINA Elects Mr. Atul B Lall, Vice Chairman & MD, Dixon Technologies Ltd asPresident for 2023-24.

Mr. Atul B Lall is a Professional as well as Entrepreneur of 25 years in the EMS industry. He holds a Master Degree in Management Studies from the Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences, Pilani. Mr. Lall has been associated with Dixon Technologies since inception and is responsible for overall business operations.

He has served as a member of the Technical Evaluation Committee for Electronic Manufacturing Services under M-SIPS (Electronic Manufacturing Services- EMS) constituted by the MeitY and served as a representative of ELCINA on the Committee for Reliability of Electronic and Electrical Components and Equipment (LITD. 02) of the BIS. He has also authored the book, ‘Gita and India Inc.’.

He brings his vast experience and in-depth knowledge about the electronics manufacturing sector and its supply chain which will immensely help the industry and enable ELCINA to contribute to the ESDM eco-system.

The other eminent ELCINA office bearers elected for the year 2023-24 include –

1. Mr. Sasikumar Gendham, (Senior Vice President),MD, Salcomp Manufacturing India Pvt.Ltd. Sriperumbudur.

2. Mr. Richard Puthota, (Vice President), Director, MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, Chennai.

3. Mr. Rajiv Venkatraman, (Hony Secretary), MD, PEC Manufacturing Co. Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad.

4. Mr.Varun Manwani, (Hony Treasurer), Director Sahasra Group & CEO, Sahasra SemiconductorsPvt Ltd., Bhiwadi.

Regional Chairman and Co-Chairman are nominated by the new Committee at the upcoming opening Executive Committee meeting in next few weeks.

Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD, Globe Capacitors Pvt Ltd

The eminent and expert team with highly diversified experience of several decades and across geographies and technologies brings immense strength to the association. ELCINA has been strengthened greatly by its members and office bearers and the outgoing team headed by Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD, Globe Capacitors Pvt Ltd and greatly diversified its activities. The association has spread its wings across several segments including components, semiconductors and EMS eco-system including among start-ups and emerging technologies.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ELCINA

