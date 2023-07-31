ELCINA and SEMI Showcase India’s Semiconductor Manufacturing Capability at SemiconIndia 2023 Exhibition

- Advertisement - -

Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) and SEMI, the global industry association that unites the entire electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, jointly participated in the prestigious SemiconIndia 2023 Exhibition. The six-day event, underway at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India from 25th July to 30th July, features three days exclusively dedicated to the student community for their skill development and three days exclusively for the business community.

The ELCINA SEMI pavilion witnessed an illustrious gathering of industry leaders, including esteemed ELCINA members such as Semiconductor Laboratory, Sahasra Semiconductors, Applied Materials India, Imagine Marketing, Kaynes Technology, Bergen Group, Continental Device, PCB Power, HLBS Tech, Tesscorn Nanoscience, Highness Microelectronics, Rakon India, ESSCI, Matrix Comsec, and RIR Power Electronics. The event served as a remarkable platform to showcase the vast potential of India’s burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem.

ELCINA’s dedicated efforts in the semiconductor domain have led to significant collaborations with prestigious organizations, including SEMI USA, government laboratories specializing in semiconductors such as GATEC, SCL, and SSPL, as well as academic institutions like IIT, IISC, and Manav Rachna University. These partnerships aim to drive innovation, research, and skills development in the semiconductor industry.

SemiconIndia 2023 is highlighting ELCINA’s notable contribution through the Semiconductor Special Group, a strategic initiative designed to tackle the distinctive challenges and opportunities encountered by the Indian semiconductor sector. This group is composed of two essential wings – the Workforce Development SIG and the Supply Chain SIG, each dedicated to enhancing crucial aspects of the semiconductor industry in collaboration with ESSI and SEMI.

Workforce Development SIG: The Workforce Development SIG’s primary objective is to bridge the skills gap in the semiconductor industry by fostering talent development and upskilling.

Supply Chain SIG: The Supply Chain SIG focuses on strengthening the semiconductor supply chain ecosystem in India. Through the ELCINA B2B portal, this wing aims to facilitate networking and collaboration among semiconductor supply chain players.

SemiconIndia Exhibition serves as a prominent platform for industry players to showcase their latest technologies, products, and services, fostering collaboration and networking within the semiconductor community.

Representing the Indian electronics industry, ELCINA is underscoring the remarkable strides made by the Indian semiconductor sector and underscore the pivotal role of local companies in the global supply chain. The exhibition provides a unique opportunity for ELCINA members to showcase their expertise and contributions to the semiconductor ecosystem.

Shri. Ajit Manocha, the President & CEO of SEMI

Shri. Ajit Manocha, the President & CEO of SEMI, has emphasized the active role that SEMI plays in collaboration with ELCINA to make India a preferred destination in the semiconductor industry. This collaboration reflects the shared vision of both organizations to promote and strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem in India.

Shri Sanjay Agrawal, President of ELCINA.

“We are thrilled to be a part of SemiconIndia 2023, as it provides an excellent platform for ELCINA and its members to demonstrate our technological capabilities,” said Shri Sanjay Agrawal, President of ELCINA. “Through this event, we aspire to promote the growth of the Indian semiconductor industry and foster collaborations that will drive its continued success.”

In addition to the exhibition, ELCINA actively engages in seminars and knowledge-sharing sessions, contributing valuable insights and perspectives on industry trends, challenges, and opportunities. The association endeavors to engage with attendees, industry stakeholders, and policymakers during the event.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.