Elastic Launches Express Migration for Legacy SIEM Users

Elastic, the Search AI Company, announced Elastic Express Migration, a new incentive program that provides an accelerated path for organizations to migrate away from legacy SIEM vendors and adopt Elastic’s AI capabilities quickly and efficiently. The program’s two key incentives build on Elastic’s simple consumption-based pricing model, with migration credits to mitigate dual-vendor costs during transition plus service credits that can be applied towards Elastic’s migration professional services.

Traditional SIEM solutions are being displaced in modern security operations centers (SOCs) by AI-driven security analytics, which use the power of Search AI to replace largely manual SOC processes with automation.

However, migrating a traditional SIEM to a modern solution has historically been a laborious task dominated by onboarding all the organization’s data sources and transferring detection rules from the old SIEM. Coupled with the burden of existing multi-year contracts, this imposes significant friction and unnecessary delays in adopting and benefiting from all the recent advances to modernize SIEM.

To address this challenge, Elastic has significantly reduced the effort to migrate a SIEM with its AI-based Automatic Import, which automates the development of custom data integrations.

The combination of Automatic Import and Elastic’s 400+ prebuilt integrations addresses the migration friction associated with data onboarding. Numerous Elastic customers also use Elastic AI Assistant to auto-convert their existing detection rules and take advantage of the platform’s rich querying capabilities, including ES|QL, our powerful new query language. To complement these product innovations, the Elastic Express Migration program accelerates migration onto Elastic’s Search AI powered platform with peace of mind and unbeatable ROI.

Mr. Braxton Williams, Security Analyst, The Texas A&M University System

“The biggest advantage of Elastic is that it excels in so many areas. To achieve the same results, you’d need to deploy three or four separate products from other vendors,” said Mr. Braxton Williams, Security Analyst, The Texas A&M University System. “As an organization that’s responsible for public budgets, it’s great that we can demonstrate value in the procurement of critical security software.”

Mr. Santosh Krishnan, general manager of Security at Elastic.

“Migrating a SIEM or log analytics solution has typically been very painful, and this is often why most organizations stay on outdated technology,” said Mr. Santosh Krishnan, general manager of Security at Elastic. “Today, we’re easing migration for organizations looking to move away from their existing solutions with Elastic Automatic Import and the Elastic Express Migration program.”

The Elastic Express Migration program is also open to organizations looking to migrate their logging and application performance monitoring use cases to Elastic’s observability solution.

