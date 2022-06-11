Egypt’s NILESAT 301 communications satellite successfully launched

- Advertisement -

Egypt’s NILESAT 301 communications satellite was launched Wednesday night from Cape Canaveral launch pad in Florida on board of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The satellite was built by Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales and Leonardo, for the Egyptian operator NILESAT, according to a press release on Thursday.

NILESAT will benefit from brand new satellite control facilities installed in Cairo and Alexandria, being operated to control NILESAT 201 in orbit.

Following NILESAT 201, NILESAT 301 is the second geostationary communications satellite built by Thales Alenia Space for NILESAT.

Mr. Herve DERREY, CEO at Thales Alenia Space

The CEO of Thales Alenia Space, HervéDerrey, said: “This achievement proves that our telecommunications offer perfectly replies to the telecom market’s needs and that we are perfectly capable of providing tailored solutions that meet each operator’s specific requirements, to enhance global connectivity and reduce the digital divide.”

Mr. Sherif Barakat, CEOat Thales Group

Meanwhile, the CEO of Thales in Egypt, Sherif Barakat, commented: “Egypt is considered one of the most advanced countries in terms of space technologies in Africa and the Middle East. Thales has been present in Egypt for decades, providing our customers with capabilities in defense, transportation, aerospace, space, digital identity, and security.”

