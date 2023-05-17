EdTech Startup utobo partners with Microsoft to empower Online Coaching Institutes

- Advertisement - -

Utobo announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft & G7 CR Technologies. The partnership will revolutionize the way small coaching businesses grow and thrive in the digital world. Through this collaboration, utobo will provide educators, course creators, and businesses with easy-to-use tools and resources to establish successful online coaching brands while significantly reducing their operational costs.

The partnership aims to uplift the lives of small coaching businesses by streamlining the process of launching and managing online courses, enabling them to reach a broader audience and grow their revenue. Leveraging Microsoft’s cutting-edge technology, utobo’s platform simplifies the transition to online coaching and helps businesses create engaging courses, establish authentic connections with subscribers, and grow their revenue without the need for multiple tools.

Raj Sahu, Chief Executive Officer of utobo

“utobo’s mission is to make learning accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for all. By partnering with Microsoft Azure & G7 CR Technologies, we are equipping educators and course creators with the tools they need to succeed in the online space and ultimately make a significant impact on their students’ lives,” said Raj Sahu, Chief Executive Officer of utobo.“Our partnership will empower small coaching businesses to grow and prosper in the digital age, helping them provide high-quality education at an affordable price.”

utobo’s partnership with Microsoft will further enhance the platform’s capabilities, benefiting thousands of creators, solopreneurs, educators, and coaches from over 50 countries who already use utobo to create courses and digital products. This collaboration aims to support these creators in building strong online coaching brands that can compete with larger players in the market, leveling the playing field and fostering a more diverse and inclusive learning ecosystem.

“Microsoft is committed to supporting innovative startups like utobo that are making a real difference in people’s lives,” said a Microsoft spokesperson. “We believe that this partnership will contribute to the growth and success of online coaching businesses, creating new opportunities for educators and learners worldwide.”

