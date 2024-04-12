EDB appoints Ramesh Mamgain as VP for India & SAARC region

- Advertisement -

Enterprise DB (“EDB”) announced the appointment of industry veteran Ramesh Mamgain as Vice President for the India and South Asia region. This strategic move un​der scores EDB’s commitment to expanding its footprint across the region and empowering businesses and government entities to leverage the full potential of the world’s most advanced open-source database.

Mr. Stuart Fisher, VP & GM, APJ at EDB

Mr. Stuart Fisher, VP & GM, APJ at EDB remarked, “The convergence of data and AI technologies is set to redefine India’s business landscape, unlocking new opportunities for efficiency, personalization, and growth across sectors while shaping the nation’s journey towards digital leadership. Ramesh’s expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving our expansion efforts and serving clients across new geographies. We warmly welcome Ramesh Mamgain to the EDB family and look forward to achieving remarkable milestones together.”

Mr. Ramesh Mamgain's appointment as Vice President for the India and South Asia region at EDB

Mr. Ramesh Mamgain’s appointment as Vice President for the India and South Asia region at EDB highlights his remarkable track record in driving business growth. With extensive experience in both large multinational corporations and mid-sized companies, Mamgain has successfully grown businesses by fivefold to over $100 million in annual revenue and more than tenfold within a span of five years. His strategic vision and proven ability to deliver outstanding results make him a valuable addition to EDB’s leadership team as they continue to expand their presence in the region.



With a wealth of experience in senior sales leadership roles covering India and South Asia, Mr. Mamgain brings invaluable insights to EDB. Commenting on his new role at EDB, Mr. Mamgain stated, “India has witnessed a remarkable surge in the adoption of open-source databases, driven by the need for scalable and cost-effective solutions. With an increasing number of enterprises embracing open -source technologies, India is poised for exponential growth in its digital infrastructure and innovation ecosystem. I am excited to join EDB and lead the region’s growth to a new era.”



As the #1 contributor to in Postgres, EDB is dedicated to driving innovation and digital transformation in India’s rapidly evolving tech landscape. With its comprehensive suite of solutions, EDB empowers organizations to migrate from legacy databases to Postgres, delivering significant cost savings, avoiding vendor lock-in, and ensuring optimal performance. EDB has established itself as a trusted partner for leading banks, government agencies, and organizations seeking to modernize their database infrastructure.

