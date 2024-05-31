ECSIPC Unveils Product Lineup of Dynamic Signage and IOT Solutions at InfoComm 2024

- Advertisement -

ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., (ECSIPC) is pleased to announce its participation at InfoComm 2024, Las Vegas Convention Center, NV. Exhibits June 12-14, 2024, at Booth #C8942. ECSIPC will be showcasing the latest LIVA mini PCs and fanless box PC for vertical market applications including digital signage, and a new motherboard for industrial and commercial use.

Flexible & Versatile – The LIVA X3A with ContentSync Software for Multi-display Digital Signage

ECSIPC is demonstrating its new LIVA X3A ARM-based digital signage player integrated with ContentSync exclusive software for flexible digital signage including for retail stores, shopping malls, restaurants, banks, hotels, and airports.

The LIVA X3A features the Rockchip RK3588 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 memory and 64GB eMMC storage plus four HDMI ports to provide three video outputs up to 4K UHD and one HD video output simultaneously. ContentSync provides users with intuitive operations including splicing mode to merge screens for captivating dynamic displays and customized scheduling.

The modular design allows LIVA X3A expansion with two optional boxes – PoE or 4G LTE – to provide flexibility. The PoE optional box can implement an IP surveillance system while the 4G LTE optional box can be used to advertise in outdoor public areas like a plaza or a bus station or even for vehicle mobile advertisements. For stability and ease of installation and maintenance, the LIVA X3A uses a fanless design and Din-rail mounting.

The LIVA Z5F PLUS is Perfect for Self-Service Kiosks and POS Advertising

The fanless LIVA Z5F PLUS mini PC comes with 4 COM ports (RS232/422/485) to easily connect to a card reader, receipt printer, or barcode reader for retail applications. Designed to prevent dust, noise, and overheating issues, the LIVA Z5F PLUS is perfect for a self-service kiosk, POS, or eye-catching multi-display digital advertising.

The LIVA Z5F PLUS features support for 15W TDP Intel® 13th & 14th Gen Core™ Processors with Intel Graphics, 2 x DDR4 3200MHz So-DIMMS up to 64GB, 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Gen 4×4 SSD, dual HDMI (including 1 with CEC),1 DP and 1 Type C Alt. at 8K/60Hz, 3xUSB ports, and the latest M.2 2230 WLAN 802.11ax technology.

The Rugged P200 Fanless Box PC is Industry-focused for Reliability and Longevity

The fanless P200 box PC offers superb flexibility to connect with multiple devices. It can handle wide temperature extremes making it suitable for factory automation as well as retail applications for kiosk, POS, panel PC, vending machines, ATM banking terminals, and healthcare equipment.

The P200 supports 7 or 15W TDP Intel® N200/100 or Core™ i3 N300/N305 CPUs, 1 x 16GB SO-DIMM DDR4 3200, 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x1 SSD, 1 x M.2 2230 WLAN 802.11ax and 2 X Gigabit LAN. It also offers 1 x DP and 1 x HDMI port up to 4K/60Hz and 1 VGA port.

The Rugged ECSIPC ADLN-IE1 Motherboard is Built for Commercial and Industrial Applications

The ADLN-IE13.5” SBC form factor motherboard is designed for IOT / IIOT applications including parking surveillance systems and real time robotic arm control. Able to handle temperature extremes from 0ºC to 60ºC, it features an Intel® Alder Lake-N SoC, 1 x DDR5 4800MHz So-DIMM up to 16GB, together with three expansion slots for an M.2 SSD, WLA, and 5G/LTE modem. 2 x 2.5Gbps Intel LAN, Realtek Audio and 6 USB ports, together with a wide range of DC voltage provide ultimate flexibility for industrial or commercial uses.

