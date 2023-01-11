ECSIPC Unveils Dynamic Signage and IOT Solutions Product Lineup at ISE 2023

- Advertisement - -

ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., (ECSIPC) is pleased to announce its participation at ISE 2023 at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Vía, stand No.2F740, from January 31 to February 3. ECSIPC will be exhibiting the latest comprehensive LIVA Mini PC series, AiO PC, and motherboard solutions.

Flexible & Versatile -LIVA Mini PC is Designed for Every Business Need: The entire LIVA Mini PC family – including the pocket-sized Q, multi-functional Z, and ultra-powerful One series – offer various models perfectly suited for wide-ranging solutions including smart retail, smart transportation, digital signage, video conferencing, intelligent edge computing for AI, cloud computing for gateway, and mini-servers for data centers.

LIVA Q3 series

The redesigned ultra-small LIVA Q3D and Q3H feature Intel Jasper Lake processors with Intel Graphics and media acceleration, eMMC up to 128GB, and three USB ports. Equipped with the latest 802.11ac technology to effortlessly support your wireless connection, the LIVA Q3 series also features a function to turn the PC on and off via a TV remote. The LIVA Q3H also supports one HDMI-in and one HDMI-outas the perfect device for video conferencing by connecting with a guest PC and allowing it to easily be added to a meeting.

The new generation of LIVA One H610 and B660 Barebone Mini PCs support Intel® 12th generation CPUs up to 65-watt, dual channel memory up to 64GB, video output up to four displays simultaneously, and the latest wireless networking. The LIVA One series is ideal for AI applications, edge computing, intelligent dynamic signage, self-service kiosks, banking ATM systems, terminals, and gateways.

LIVA AiO G24-MH610

LIVA G24-MH610 AiO – Built for commercial environments: Powered by Intel’s 12th Generation Core i3, i5, i7 processors and featuring expandable memory/storage design, the elegant yet powerful LIVA G24-MH610 AiO provides outstanding performance and large storage capacity to benefit multitasking for home and business. At just 23.8 inches in size and completely self-contained with a full HD 10-point touchscreen on the display, it also features a built-in 2 mega-pixel camera, adjustable tilt, and wide viewing angles. Two 3W speakers, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1×1, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2×1, 2x USB 2.0, 1x COM port, and VESA compatibility, make this AiO the perfect choice for interactive teaching, virtual meetings, POS and hotel check-in systems, or retail kiosks.

LEET Gaming MB Z790H7

ECSIPC Motherboards Support Commercial and Industrial Applications: Build your dream PC with the new LEET flagship Gaming Motherboard Z790H7-A supporting the latest Intel® LGA 1700 CPUs. It supports four DIMMs of dual channel DDR5up to 128GB, PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 slots, 2.5Gb LAN, and the latest wireless networking for jaw-dropping performance packed into a sleek motherboard that delivers the ultimate gaming/user experience The industrial H610H7-IM1motherboard also supports the latest Intel LGA 1700 12th & 13th Gen processors but uses a different layout supporting 2 DIMMS of dual channel DDR4up to 64GB.Expansion and industrial features such as Rich I/O port, 10 com, wide temperature design, longevity, and reliability are suitable for kiosk, POS, panel PC, vending and banking machines, medical equipment, and factory automation.

