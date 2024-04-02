ECSIPC Presents New Fanless Box PC and ARM-based Digital Signage Solution at Embedded World 2024

- Advertisement -

ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., (ECSIPC) is pleased to announce its participation in Embedded World 2024 where it will present its latest fanless box PCs, ARM-based Digital Signage Solution, the complete LIVA box PCs, commercial and industrial motherboards for smart retail, IOT, and IIOT.

ECSIPC New M600 Fanless Box PC for IOT / IIOT

Designed for IOT / IIOT applications such as water quality monitoring, parking surveillance systems and robot arm real-time control, the new fanless M600 Box PC offers superior performance, rich I/O, and wide-range power DC-in from 9V to 36V, enabling it to operate the system efficiently.

ECSIPC M600 is built in Intel® Alder Lake-N series processor and superfast DDR5 Memory up to 16GB to ensure high-performance system operation. For networking, it supports the latest wireless 802.11ax, dual 2.5GbE LAN ports and 5G/ LTE interface for all kinds of applications under the wide-range environments. The M600 features dual HDMI outputs, one COM port for RS232/RS422/RS485, three COM ports for RS232, three USB3.2 ports, and three USB2.0 ports to fulfill different application requirement.

LIVA X3A with ContentSync software for Multi-display Digital Signage Applications

ECSIPC is demonstrating its new Digital Signage Solution – LIVA X3A ARM-based digital signage player integrated in ContentSync Exclusive Software for advertisement management at Embedded World 2024, fulfilling different digital signage scenarios like retail stores, shopping malls, restaurants, banks, hotels, and airports.

LIVA X3A not only supports Rockchip RK3588 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 memory and 64GB eMMC storage for high-efficient and stable operations, but also is equipped with four HDMI ports to provide three video outputs up to 4K UHD and one HD video output at the same time. In order to assist operators to manage the advertising content easily, the ContentSync Exclusive Software provides users more intuitive operations including splicing mode selection, dynamic customized schedule setting, and push project one-to-many.

With modularized box design, LIVA X3A can further expand two optional boxes, PoE or 4G LTE functions, to provide more flexible installations. PoE optional box can easily implement into IP surveillance system and be powered by a PoE switch. 4G LTE optional box is able to apply in outdoor public area like plaza or bus station or mobile advertisement vehicles. For easy installation and maintenance, LIVA X3A supports Din-rail mounting installation and fanless design to maintain stable operations.

LIVA Z5F PLUS Fanless Box PC for Self-service Kiosks

ECSIPC LIVA Z5F PLUS fanless box PC features high-performance computing and rich I/O ports to fulfill various self-service kiosks, like self-ordering kiosks, vending machines, parking payment terminals, or ticket terminals. With an embedded 13th / 14th Generation Intel® Core™ i Processor, it provides highly capable performance at minimal power use. Three USB 3.2 ports, two COM ports for RS232/422/485 and two COM ports for RS232 are perfect to connect with all kinds of devices inside the kiosk, such as a credit card reader, a barcode scanner, a coin/bill validator, a keypad and a thermal printer.

Smart Mercury AC Charger for Home and Businesses

ECSIPC introduces the Smart Mercury AC Charger which are complied with international OCPP 1.6 standard, IEC 61851 and IEC 62196 certification to satisfy home use and various business applications, such as parking lots, commercial fleet, residential areas, hotels, and shopping malls. Mercury AC Charger offers over the air firmware updates, IP55 and IK10 protection, ensuring a highly robust construction ready for public use. The integrated RFID card reader is ready for secure access cards, tap-to-pay bank cards or smart devices, with the option of wired and wireless secure internet connection. It also integrates with ECSIPC Intelligent Charging Station Management System (CSMS), allowing operators, system integrators and home users to remotely control the AC charger conveniently.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ECSIPC

