ECSIPC Presents New Commercial, IoT and Edge Processing PC Solutions at ISE2023

ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., (ECSIPC) is pleased to announce its participation at ISE 2023. ECSIPC will be exhibiting its latest LIVA Mini PC series andLIVA AiO PC series designed for commercial environments and IoT with edge processing applications, and its new motherboard solutions for industrial use, supporting the latest Intel 13th Generation Core Processors. Join ECSIPC at ISE 2023: Stand #2F740, Fira de Barcelona Gran Vía, January 31 to February 3, 2023.

LIVA Mini PC: Designed for Every Business Need – The LIVA Mini PC family, including the pocket-sized Q series, multi-functional Z series, and powerful One series, offer a wide-range of performance, power-efficient and features that can meet the needs of smart retail, transportation and logistics, digital signage, video conferencing, intelligent (AI) edge computing, Cloud computing gateways, and mini-servers for small office needs.

With its new design, the compact LIVA Q3D and Q3H feature highly efficient Intel® Pentium “Jasper Lake”processors with Intel Graphics and advanced media acceleration. These highly capable micro-PCs offer up to 128GB storage, Wi-Fi 5 wireless connectivity and multiple USB ports for easy peripheral expansion. The LIVA Q3 seriescan also turn the PC on and off via a TV remote, adding convenience to embedded scenarios. The LIVA Q3H supports one HDMI-in and one HDMI-out,making it idealfor video conferencing by connecting with a guest PC and allowing it to easily be added to a meeting.

LIVA One Barebone Mini PCs – Flexible for Wide-Ranging Applications – The new generation of LIVA One H610 and B660 Barebone Mini PCs support Intel 12th & 13thGeneration Core processors (65W) with up to 24 CPU cores enabling unparalleled computing performance for wide-ranging business and edge applications. Add up to 64GB, up to four simultaneous displays and connect via the latest Wi-Fi 6 networking, and the LIVA One series is ideal for business use, AI applications, edge computing, intelligent dynamic signage, self-service kiosks, ATM banking systems, terminals, and gateways.

LIVA G24-MH610AiO- Built for commercial environments – Powered by Intel 12th & 13thGeneration Core i3, i5 and i7 processors and featuring expandable memory and storage,the elegantly designed and highly capable LIVA G24-MH610 AiOprovides outstanding performance and large storage capacity for high performance computing and productivity at home, in business, educational environments, virtual meetings, POS,public information access and check-in systems, or retail kiosks. A completely self-contained and compact system of just 23.8-inches it easily fits on any desk space, while adjusting to tilt to user needs. The sharp Full HD display with wide viewing angles includes convenient 10-point touchscreen, 2MP webcam and 3W stereo speakers. Connectivity includes 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB 2.0, 1x COM port for industrial and legacy applications, and VESAmounting compatibility.

ECSIPC Motherboards for Industrial Applications – The industrial H610H7-IM1motherboard supportsIntel® 12th & 13thGeneration Core processors, with support for cost-effective DDR4up to 64GB capacity.Industrial-focused features include 10 COM ports,support for wide temperature operation,product longevityand reliabilitycommitment. Beyond industrial applications, the H610H7-IM1 is suitable for kiosk, POS, panel PC, vending machines, ATM banking terminals, healthcare equipment, and factory automation.

Speed Up Your Skills with the Ultimate Gaming Motherboard – Build your dream gaming PC with ECSIPC’s new flagship ‘LEET’ Z790H7-Agaming motherboard.Designed for the latest Intel®13thGeneration Core Processors with up to 24 CPU cores, it supports four DDR5 DIMMs with up to 128GB total capacity, PCIe 5.0 graphics, and PCIe expansion 4.0 slots, super-fast 2.5Gb LAN, and the latest wireless networking.Experience jaw-dropping performance and exciting featurespacked into the ultimate gaming motherboard.

