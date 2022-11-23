ECSIPC launches LEET Z790H7-A Motherboard and LEET B660 Barebone Gaming PC

- Advertisement - -

[Taiwan－Taipei] ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., also known as ECSIPC, is the subsidiary of leading motherboard and computer manufacturer Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS). ECSIPC has joined hands with Intel to announce a new generation of Intel Raptor Lake Z790 series for LEET Z790H7-A motherboard and the other product of the latest LEET B660 gaming PC to satisfy gamers’ passionate gaming experience and enhance the passionate gaming soul.

LEET Gaming MB Z790H7-A

The win with the Intel Z790 Chipset

The Z790H7-A motherboard provides outstanding performance for gamers and professionals. It is compatible with Intel® 12th and 13th generation Core™ processors (Raptor Lake-S & Alder Lake-S) as well as supports Win11 64bit. With the Intel Z790 chipset as the strong backing for development, the Z790 chipset has further improved the overclocking function, which can support the performance requirements of one-click overclocking, and the Z790 chipset also supports the powerful performance of DDR5 memory and PCIe5 transfer. DDR5 provides 50% higher bandwidth than DDR4 and also PCIe 5.0 increases the data rate from 16GT/s to 32GT/s, which is twice faster as PCIe 4.0.

LEET Gaming Barebone PC B660

The Z790H7-A has equipped 4 M.2 SSD Slots, and the PCIE Gen4 interface can upgrade storage devices more quickly to create agile performance and quality. It is featured USB 3.2 Gen2x2 20Gbps Type-C to support the use of external storage devices. To ensure a perfect experience for gamers, the Z790H7-A motherboard is featured an 18-phase digital power supply to make certain that a stable gaming environment. About the internet support, it is equipped with Intel 2.5G LAN and supports M.2 2230 wireless 802.11ax.

The design as you wish

The Z790H7-A motherboard adopts a one-click BIOS update, which solves the complicated and cumbersome BIOS update problem for gamers. The Z790H7-A motherboard is specially designed with customized adjustable LEDs, and ALC1220’s 8-channel high-efficiency audio chip which designed with durable Japanese capacitors to show excellent sound effects.

Light your gaming soul

The LEET B660 barebones gaming PC supports up to Intel® 12th generation with Core™ i3, i5, i7, and i9 processors, and features a new hybrid architecture design to improve overall performance. The LEET B660 can be equipped with two graphics cards such as NVIDIA GeForce GTX or AMD Radeon RX6650 XT to upgrade the gaming environment. 8GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 / 3060 Ti graphics card with NVIDIA Ampere provides a perfect performance. The other option, the 8 GB GDDR6 AMD Radeon™ RX 6650 XT based on the AMD RDNA2 and delivers stunning visuals, can provide incredible performance, and breathtaking visuals to empower gamers to vanquish 1080p gaming.

The optimized design

The LEET B660 is equipped with see-through side windows, and elegant tempered glass side panels, which can be easily opened without tools, just by pressing the handle button. In order to create an excellent cooling environment, LEET B660 has enough airflow space and achieves maximum cooling effect through large surface air intakes. The PC itself is designed with a 3.5″/2.5″ HDD slot, which can support up to three 2.5″ HDDs or one 3.5″ HDD, allowing gamers to upgrade their storage. The exclusive ARGB lighting app design of LEET B660 has four lighting modes: static, breath, color cycle, and off when the system is running, which can freely change the color and optimize the overall gaming experience.

