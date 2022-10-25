ECS to Launch Launch LEET Gaming Series and LIVA Systems Family at Infocomm SEA 2022

- Advertisement - -

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), the global leading motherboard, mini PC, notebook, mobile device, and smart solution provider, will exhibit at Infocomm SEA 2022, the Professional AudioVisual event in Southeast Asia at Bangkok, Thailand, Booth no. Z12 from Nov. 2 to 4 to showcase the latest LEET gaming series, the comprehensive LIVA Mini PC family and the All-in-One PC to apply for wide range of applications.

ECS LEET Gaming MB Z790H7-A

Newly launchedLEET Gaming Motherboard and PC: ECS will first launch the new LEET Gaming series, LEET Gaming Motherboard Z790H7-A and LEET Gaming Barebone PC B660 during Infocomm SEA 2022.Tooffer users exceptional PC performance, LEET Z790H7-A designs with the next-generation technology to support the latest Intel 12th & 13th Gen Processors for LGA 1700 socket, dual channel DDR5 RAM up to 128GB, PCIe 5.0 slot, 2.5Gb LAN and the latest wireless networking.Besides, LEET Gaming series also provides a gaming PC system, LEET B660, for user to build their own PC more easily. LEET B660 includes a B660H7-M20 Motherboard supported bythe Intel 12th Gen Processor for LGA 1700 socket, anNVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series Graphic Card or AMD Radeon RX 6000 series Graphic Card and a power supply up to 650-watt into a 26-liter system case.

ECS LEET Gaming Barebone

LIVA Mini PC designed for DiversifiedApplications: ECS LIVA Mini PC family includes the compact-size Q series, the multi-functional Z series and the high-performance One series to provide various models perfectly applied in wide range of solutions, like smart retail, smart transportation, digital signage, video conferencing for business, intelligent edge computing for AI solutions, and home computing for remote work and education. ECS LIVA Q3D and Q3H build in the Intel Jasper Lake processor, eMMC up to 128GB and three USB ports in an ultra-small size. LIVA Q3 seriesfeatures the HDMI CEC remote control function for use to control the PC on and off via TV remote controller. Furthermore, LIVA Q3H equipped with one HDMI-in port is specially designed for video conference and meeting system to easily connect with the guest PC while the guest PC has to be projected via the current video system.ECS will unveil the new generation of LIVA One series, LIVA One H610 and One B660 Barebone Mini PC, supporting the Intel 12th generation processor up to 65-watt, dual channels memory capacity up to 64GB, video output up to four displays simultaneously and the latest wireless networking.LIVA One series is ideal for various applications such as project research, thin-client, edge computing, gateways, terminals and smart signages.

ECS LIVA AiO G24-MH610

LIVA All-in-One PC G24-MH610- Fits into a More Flexible Workspace: Supported by Intel 12th Gen processor and expandable memory/storage design, the elegant yet powerful LIVA G24-MH610 offers excellent computing performance and large storage capacity fulfilling various multitasking for home and business purposes. With the full HD 23.8-inch LED display, the LIVA G24-MH610 can present vivid images and contrast under full HD resolution. To provide users the best viewing and operating experience, the LIVA G24-MH610 features 178 degrees wide viewing angle and 10-point touchscreen on the display and equips a display stand with adjustable tile angle function. The LIVA G24-MH610 also equips a 2 mega-pixel camera for video conferencing anytime without extra setting.

