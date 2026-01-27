ECS Showcases the Full LIVA Mini PC Portfolio at ISE 2026

- Advertisement -

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), a global leader in motherboards, mini PCs, and notebook computers, announced its participation in Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from February 3–6, 2026. ECS will exhibit at Booth 4P200.

At the exhibition, ECS will showcase its complete LIVA mini PC portfolio, spanning the One, Z, Q, M, and P Series, addressing a broad range of applications including digital signage, smart retail, and commercial display environments. The diversified lineup enables system integrators and enterprise customers to flexibly select optimal platforms and accelerate deployment across different project requirements.

LIVA One PRO600 and SF110 PRO600 High-Performance Platforms Build the Core for Multi-Display Commercial Applications

To address the increasing demand for higher performance and system reliability driven by large-scale digital signage, multi-display installations, and high-load commercial applications, ECS will unveil its new high-performance platforms — LIVA One PRO600 and SF110 PRO600. Built on the AMD Socket AM5 platform and supporting AMD Ryzen™ 9000, 8000, and 7000 Series processors, the systems deliver strong computing performance with support for up to 96GB of DDR5 memory, dual PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs, and up to four simultaneous display outputs, enabling scalable multi-screen deployments.

For connectivity and enterprise deployment, LIVA One PRO600 features 2.5GbE LAN for high-bandwidth networking, while SF110 PRO600 integrates Gigabit LAN with DASH remote management, TPM 2.0 security, and NIST 800-193 firmware resilience, making it well suited for centralized device management and secure commercial environments.

LIVA Z5 PLUS Multi-Display Platform Drives High-Performance Commercial and Intelligent Display Applications

LIVA Z5 PLUS supports 13th and 14th Gen Intel® Core™ 15W processors with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, delivering stable performance for long-term operation and multi-tasking workloads. The platform features dual 2.5GbE LAN and supports up to four simultaneous display outputs via dual HDMI (with CEC), DisplayPort, and USB Type-C Alt DisplayPort, enabling flexible multi-screen and interactive display deployments. It is well suited for digital signage, self-service kiosks, smart retail information stations, and commercial display systems.

LIVA Z4 Cost-Effective Platform Accelerates Dual-Display Commercial Deployment

LIVA Z4 is powered by the Intel® Processor N150, supporting up to 16GB of SO-DIMM memory and M.2 PCIe Gen3 SSD storage, offering a balanced combination of performance and power efficiency for stable commercial operation. The compact system supports dual display outputs (HDMI and DisplayPort) in a space-saving chassis measuring 99.9 × 99.9 × 33 mm, making it ideal for retail terminals, meeting room displays, service counters, and lightweight digital signage deployments.

LIVA Q3D Ultra-Compact Platform Extends Deployment Flexibility for Smart Display Applications

LIVA Q3D features Intel® Pentium® Silver N6000 or Celeron® N5100 / N4500 processors, onboard 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4 memory, and expandable storage via eMMC and Micro SD, designed for lightweight display and embedded applications. The ultra-compact system supports dual display outputs (HDMI and DisplayPort) and measures just 74 × 74 × 34.6 mm, enabling flexible deployment in space-constrained retail endpoints, counters, meeting rooms, and embedded control environments.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ECS

