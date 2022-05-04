ECS Showcases Latest LIVA Lineup for Digital Signage Solutions at ISE2022

- Advertisement -

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), the global leading motherboard, mini PC, notebook, mobile device, and smart solution provider, is pleased to announce our participation at ISE 2022 at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Vía, Booth No.2F525, from May 10 to 13. ECS will be demonstrating its latest LIVA Mini PC series.

LIVA Mini PCs –Versatile & Capable for All Applications: The entire LIVA Mini PC family – including the pocket-sized Q series, multi-functional Z series, and ultra-powerful One series – is ideal for wide-ranging applications. These applications include smart retail, smart transportation, digital signage for hotels and hospitals, video conferencing for business, intelligent edge computing for AI solutions, and home computing for remote work and education.

ECS LIVA Q3 Plus

The world’s smallest mini PC, the LIVA Q3 Plus, is smaller than a mouse yet it features a powerful 15W AMD Ryzen V1605B or R1505G APU. Eye-catching 4K graphics support dual display to expand the desktop workspace for unlimited multitasking. Retailers who need a compact system for tiny commercial spaces can get the performance and flexibility needed for intensive AR workloads and dazzling indoor or outdoor displays.

ECS LIVA-Z3

The LIVA Z3 and Z3E are more powerful mainstream super mini PCs that are passively cooled. Powerful Intel Jasper Lake processors offer up to 16GB DDR4 dual-channel memory with an expandable M.2 socket. They are equipped with the latest 802.11ax technology for wireless connections. Supporting 4K dual-screen output via HDMI 2.0 and mini-DisplayPort, they are suitable for remote office, online learning and home entertainment, as well as for smart business applications including digital signage and self-service kiosks.

ECS LIVA One A300

The LIVA One A300 is even more flexible and powerful. Using AMD’s Ryzen 3/5/7 & Athlon processors with Radeon RX graphics, it offers superb performance for work play, or business. It may be configured to meet any demand. It is offered as barebones or as a full system integration solution with or without an operating system. Users can outfit the LIVA One A300 depending on need, from ultra-efficient dual-core Athlon-class APUs to powerful 8-core APUs with advanced Radeon graphics. Its small size, excellent power efficiency, and class-leading graphics excel at retail smart signage in addition to edge computing and augmented reality.

The LIVA One H610 offers even more massive performance in a tiny power-efficient package. Supporting Intel’s 12th generation 16-core Core-i9 CPUs up to 65W, plus extra-large memory capacity up to 64GB, this compact system is ideal for the most demanding home and office work including research or workstation applications. Using dual-band Wi-Fi 6 or wired Gigabit Ethernet, the LIVA One H610 can act as a thin-client for cloud-based management solutions or for Linux or Windows 11 heavy edge compute demands including AI applications, smart signage, retail intelligence, healthcare, terminals, and gateways.

ECS G24-M AiO Fits into a More Flexible Workspace: The elegant yet powerful ECS G24-M AiO provides a highly capable compact system. At just 23.8 inches in size and completely self-contained, it’s ideal for the new work from home culture being able to fit into almost any small space. Full HD resolution display means the images are sharp with room for viewing multiple documents simultaneously. Adjustable tilt and wide viewing angles provide great ergonomics while the 2MP webcam and built-in stereo speakers make it perfect for virtual meetings. Powered by Intel’s 12th Generation CPUs, the G24-M can act as a hub for a more comprehensive retail network. With VESA-compatibility, it can be mounted on a wall or wherever customers look for assistance. Using the Windows 11 operating system, it is easy for stores to build amazing interactive interfaces for kiosk operations. The G24-M provides superb performance to benefit high-performance computing or for lighter use such as for terminals and gateways.

