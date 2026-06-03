ECS Showcases all Mini PCs for AI-ready Computing Platforms at COMPUTEX 2026

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Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), a leading global provider of motherboards, mini PCs, and computing solutions. Under the theme Power AI Computing, ECS presents its latest motherboards and LIVA Mini PCs, highlighting how compact and scalable PC platforms can support AI Agent workloads, Edge AI processing, smart healthcare applications, and embedded deployments.

ECS demonstrates how LIVA Mini PCs can be flexibly deployed in edge computing environments to support AI-assisted information retrieval, private knowledge base applications, healthcare data monitoring, and embedded commercial deployments. Through these demonstrations, ECS also highlights the role of LIVA Mini PCs in data processing, application execution, real-time monitoring, and vertical use cases.

Showcasing AI Agent Applications in PC Environments

ECS showcases OpenClaw AI Agent applications running on an AMD desktop PC at its booth, demonstrating how AI Agent capabilities can be applied in PC-based environments. The demonstration cover common scenarios such as system status queries, information search, and content summarization, showing how AI Agents can help users streamline daily operations and improve information processing efficiency. Through this demonstration, ECS presents the flexibility and practical value of integrating AI Agent applications into commercial PC environments.

Expanding the LIVA Lineup from AI-ready Performance to Embedded Flexibility

Beyond AI application demonstrations, ECS presents its full LIVA Mini PC lineup and next-generation platforms for commercial, edge, and embedded deployments. The new LIVA Z15 PLUS, built on the Intel® Wildcat Lake platform with integrated NPU-based AI acceleration, will be a key highlight of ECS’s LIVA showcase, addressing high-performance commercial use, AI-assisted workloads, and edge computing applications.

ECS LIVA Z15 Plus

ECS also features the LIVA One H810, extending the LIVA One series’ upgradeable socket-type design with the Intel® Core™ Ultra LGA1851 platform. For low-power and embedded applications, the LIVA Z4F offers fanless reliability, while the LIVA Q4 combines an ultra-compact form factor with 45W USB Type-C power input for mobile, space-constrained, and flexible installation environments.

ECS LIVA Q4

A palm-sized mini PC for digital signage, thin client, kiosk, and space-limited commercial installations.

ECS LIVA Z4F

A fanless compact mini PC built for reliable edge computing, kiosk, signage and commercial deployment scenarios.

ECS LIVA One H810

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ECS

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