ECS Reveal of Digital Signage, Smart Retail, and Businesses at ISE Barcelona 2025

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) is thrilled to announce its participation in ISE 2025, which will be held from February 4 to 7 at Booth No. 4P260 in Hall 4, Fira Barcelona, Spain. At the event, ECS will showcase its full lineup of LIVA Mini PCs, including the ultra-compact Q series, versatile Z series, high-performance One series, rugged M series, and the X series for multi-display digital signage. These solutions are ideal for a range of applications, including digital signage, smart vending machines, kiosks, factory automation, and AOI systems.

LIVA X3A Mini PC: Advanced Digital Signage Solution with Android and Multi-Display Support

The ECS LIVA X3A is a powerful ARM-based digital signage player designed for diverse applications such as retail stores, shopping malls, restaurants, banks, hotels, and airports. Equipped with ContentSync software, the X3A offers flexible, easy-to-manage digital signage solutions. Powered by the Rockchip RK3588 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 memory, and 64GB eMMC storage, it supports up to four HDMI ports, delivering three 4K UHD video outputs and one HD video output simultaneously.

ContentSync enables smooth, intuitive management with features like screen splicing for seamless dynamic displays and customizable scheduling options. The modular design of the LIVA X3A allows for easy expansion with two optional boxes: PoE (Power over Ethernet) for IP surveillance integration, and 4G LTE for outdoor advertising applications, such as in public plazas, bus stations, or vehicle-based mobile ads.

With its fanless design and DIN-rail mounting, the LIVA X3A ensures stable operation, easy installation, and low maintenance, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of commercial digital signage needs.

LIVA Z5 PLUS Series Mini PC: Optimized for Self-Service Kiosks

The ECS LIVA Z5 PLUS Series Mini PC delivers high-performance computing in a compact design, making it an ideal solution for various self-service kiosk applications, including self-ordering systems, vending machines, parking payment terminals, and ticketing services. Powered by the 13th/14th Generation Intel® Core™ i Processor, the system offers scalable memory and storage options, ensuring powerful performance with energy efficiency.

Equipped with USB4 (20Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports, it ensures ultra-fast connectivity for smooth operation. The LIVA Z5E PLUS and Z5F PLUS models are designed with two COM ports supporting RS232/422/485 and two additional RS232 COM ports, facilitating seamless integration with various kiosk peripherals, such as credit card readers, barcode scanners, coin/bill validators, keypads, and thermal printers. This versatility and performance make the LIVA Z5 PLUS series a reliable choice for self-service kiosk environments.

LIVA Q3D Series Mini PC: Compact, Versatile, and Ideal for Multiple Applications

The ECS LIVA Q3D and Q3H Mini PCs are built with the Intel® Jasper Lake processor, offering compact yet powerful performance. Featuring up to 128GB of eMMC storage and multiple USB ports, these devices allow for easy peripheral expansion. The LIVA Q3 series also includes HDMI CEC remote control functionality, enabling users to power the PC on and off using a TV remote.

The LIVA Q3H model comes with an HDMI-in port, making it perfect for video conferencing and meeting systems. It allows seamless connection to a guest PC, enabling projection through the existing video setup. With its small footprint, the LIVA Q3 series is also an excellent choice for applications like digital signage, self-service kiosks, and vending machines, offering flexibility and convenience in a wide range of environments.

