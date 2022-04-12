ECS Releases Compelling & infinite Mini PC – LIVA One A300

- Advertisement -

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), the global leading motherboard, Mini-PCs, Notebooks, mobile devices, and smart city solutions provider, is proud to present the high performance, power efficiency, and multi-tasking mini PC – LIVA One A300. It’s powerful, multi-functional, and uses an AMD chipset with Socket AM4 to support Ryzen & Athlon processors for computing purposes. It sports up to 64GB DDR4 dual-channel memory technology and is expansion-friendly through the M.2 socket to meet all sorts of needs. LIVA One A300 is also equipped with the latest 802.11ax technology to effortlessly support your wireless connection. It can support up to three different outputs including HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA, and reaches up to 4K high-quality resolution. It is a good fit for all-around scenarios like corporate offices, specific businesses, individual studios, homes, and so on due to its expandable and diversified possibilities.

Superb Multitasking Engine: LIVA One A300 embedded with AMD chipset supports Ryzen & Athlon processors. It provides exceptional and diverse alternatives to adopt the selective configurations tackling your daily tasks. The M.2 PCIe 2280 interface for SSD and 2.5″ SATA interface for HDD/ SSD allow users to smoothly upgrade the system satisfying various needs at work or for entertainment. DDR4 dual-channel 64GB* memory is also the booster to enhance the overall performance.

Accelerate the Speed: The latest wireless technology, 802.11ax inside the LIVA One A300, excels the speed up to 10 Gbps and increases 40%* on performance. Users can enjoy the convenience of a fast-paced world anytime. Besides, there is another wired RJ45 gearing 2.5Gbe to deliver 2.5 times faster speed for any occasion. The comprehensive network setting and advanced Bluetooth 5.0* assist users to surf the internet without latency perfectly.

Broaden Your Horizons: To make good use of space, the LIVA One A300 is compact enough to be allocated freely and supports dazzling 4K resolution at 60 fps to bring users an excellent audio-visual experience. It also provides versatile interfaces including HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA for options, and projects the contents to three displays with 4K resolution at the same time. This systematic deployment best suits various business types including video conferencing, digital advertising, information broadcasting, and more in a variety of environments.

