ECS Launches the Latest Mini PC and AiO PC at GITEX Global 2022

- Advertisement - -

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), the global leading motherboard, mini PC, notebook, mobile device, and smart solution provider, is proud to announce our participation at GITEX Global 2022at theDubai International Trade Centre HALL 4, E30, from October 10 to 14.ECS aims to showcase its latest LIVA mini PC series, AIO PCs, and motherboards for various vertical markets as well as for commercial applications.

LIVA Mini PCs – designed for wide ranging applications: The Mini PC Family – including the pocket-sized Q series, multi-functional Z series, and ultra-powerful One series – is ideal for smart retail, transportation, digital signage for hotels and hospital, smart conferencing for business, intelligent edge computing for AI solutions, and home computing for long-distance working and for education.

The LIVA Q3H is smaller than a soda can but it features Intel Jasper Lake Pentium® Silver N6000 processors with Intel Graphics and media acceleration built-in. It equip with the latest 802.11ac technology to effortlessly support your wireless connection. With HDMI-out, as well as HDMI-in, and HDMI CEC functionality, it is the perfect device for video conferencing, as content from other devices can easily be displayed on screen. In addition to video conferencing, the system’s small footprint makes it the optimal choice for digital signage advertising, self-service kiosks, and vending machines, and more..

The LIVA One H610 offers even more massive performance in a tiny power-efficient package. Supporting Intel’s® 12th generation processors up to 65W, plus extra-large memory capacity up to 64GB, featuring triple display output up to 4K resolution, this compact system is ideal for the most demanding home and office work including research or workstation applications. Using dual-band Wi-Fi 6 or wired Gigabit Ethernet, the LIVA One H610 can act as a thin-client for cloud-based management solutions or for Linux or Windows 11 heavy edge compute demands including AI applications, smart signage, retail intelligence, terminals, and gateways.

With Trusted Platform Module (TPM) support, the LIVA One H610 is the ideal device for small to midsize businesses looking for a modern upgrade to their systems.

LIVA G24-MH610- Fits into a More Flexible Workspace: Powered by Intel’s 12th Generation Core i3, i5, i7 processors , the elegant yet powerful LIVA G24-MH610 AiO provides superb performance to benefit high-performance computing or lighter use scenarios such as for terminals, and gateways. At just 23.8 inches in size and completely self-contained, with a full HD touch screen display, a built-in 2MP webcam, adjustable tilt, wide viewing angles, and stereo speakers, VESA-compatibility, it is an excellent AiO for interactive teaching whiteboard, virtual meetings, POS systems, hotel check-in systems, as well as retail kiosks.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.