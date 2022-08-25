ECS Joins InfoComm India to Envisage the Metaverse and Showcases the Latest LIVA Family

- Advertisement - -

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), the global leading motherboard, mini PC, notebook, mobile device, and smart solution provider, is proud to announce our participation at InfoComm India 2022 at Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, Booth No. G24, from September 5th to 7th. ECS will be demonstrating its latest LIVA Mini PC series and All-in-One PC.

The LIVA mini PC series follows the trend of Metaverse and has a wide variety of products. Its excellent small-size design can be perfectly integrated with augmented reality (AR) devices but also become an important medium for connecting Metaverse. It is widely used in various fields, including virtual fitting rooms, digital signage for transportation, surveillance and hospitals, smart office, edge computing for AI solutions, distance learning, and video conferencing.

Tiny but Mighty: The LIVA Q3 Plus is a tiny but mighty pocket-size PC featuring AMD Ryzen™ Embedded SoCs to provide discrete-GPU caliber graphics for a great visual experience. Combined with its 15W TDP design, keeps the same high efficiency but also reduces power consumption and increases productivity. It is undoubtedly a good choice for enterprises or retailers with limited space, and can be applied to digital signage, augmented reality (AR), smart office, and more.

Efficient and Fanless: The LIVA Z3 series mini PCs are powered by Intel® Jasper Lake processors, offer up to 16GB DDR4 dual-channel memory with an expandable M.2 slots and 802.11ax wireless connectivity technology, appropriate for online meeting, online learning, and home entertainment. In addition, the LIVA Z3 series mini PCs feature a fanless, low-power design and support two displays with 4K resolution through HDMI and mini DisplayPort, making them ideal for smart business applications such as digital signage and self-service kiosks.

Infinite Possibilities: The LIVA One series mini PCs are good fit for all-around scenarios such as corporate offices, retail stores, digital signage, edge computing, augmented reality (AR), and more because of its expandable and diversified possibilities. The LIVA One A300 features AMD AM4 Socket design that supports ultra-efficient dual-core Athlon processors to powerful 8-core Ryzen processors with Radeon RX graphics, providing more flexibility and superior performance for work and business. Users can equip LIVA One A300 as needed, and build their own super-powerful computer. The LIVA One H610 adopts to support Intel 12th Gen Processors with LGA1700 Socket to fulfill daily computing purposes. It sports up to 64GB DDR4 dual-channel memory technology and is expansion-friendly through the M.2 socket to meet all sorts of needs. The LIVA one H610 supports up to three different outputs including HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA, and reaches up to 4K high-quality resolution.

In addition, with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) support, the LIVA One H610 and LIVA One A300 are ideal for small to mid-size businesses (SMBs), helping keep PCs secure by offering hardware-level protection against malware and sophisticated cyberattacks.

