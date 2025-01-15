ECS Joins BETT 2025 to Showcase the Latest AI-Powered Education Laptops and Multifunctional Mini PCs

- Advertisement -

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), a globally recognized leader in motherboards, mini PCs, and laptops, will participate in the renowned Bett 2025 education technology exhibition in London from January 22 to 24, 2025. ECS will showcase its new series of education laptops integrated with AI technology and multifunctional mini PCs, designed to enhance teaching efficiency and the learning experience. These products not only offer exceptional performance and portability but also incorporate innovative solutions to provide smarter technological support for the education sector.

A New Series of AI-Powered Education Laptops, Delivering Smart Learning Solutions

At Bett 2025, ECS will feature a series of lightweight AI laptops tailored for higher education, including the 14-inch UP40ML, UP42PW models, as well as the 15.3-inch UP52PW model. These laptops are focused on improving the teaching and learning experience by offering powerful computing capabilities and advanced features. They support multiple processor platforms, such as Intel, AMD and Snapdragon, providing flexibility to meet various needs while maintaining a high-quality metal chassis for durability in campus environments.

The UP40ML is equipped with an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor and the latest NPU technology, enhancing AI processing capabilities. Paired with Windows 11 Copilot AI Assistant, it provides a smarter interface for teachers and students. This laptop is just 16.3mm thin and weighs 1.4kg, making it highly portable and ideal for use in classrooms, libraries, or any learning environment. Its QHD display (2560 x 1600) delivers detailed high-definition visuals, with 100% sRGB color gamut to meet both design and academic needs. The backlit keyboard is perfect for low-light conditions. Supporting PCIe™ Gen 4 x4 SSDs and DDR5 5600 MT/s dual-channel memory, it ensures high-performance computing. The 70Wh high-capacity battery provides over 10 hours of battery life, catering to all-day learning needs. Additionally, the 180-degree lay-flat screen design facilitates screen sharing, enhancing collaboration and interaction. This makes it an ideal learning and teaching tool for both students and educators.

UP42PW is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor and Oryon CPU, reaching a turbo frequency of up to 3.4GHz with a 30MB cache. It offers excellent computational performance to handle various multimedia courses. Its NPU AI capability of 45 TOPS and high-speed LPDDR5 memory ensure optimal efficiency and energy-saving performance, allowing smooth performance even after extended usage, with over 12 hours of battery life—perfect for all-day learning needs. The 14-inch 1080P FHD display, with 100% sRGB color gamut, provides a vivid and accurate representation of educational content. The 180° flat-folding screen hinge design allows teachers and students to easily share content, encouraging interaction and discussion. The UP42PW also supports Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC features, including Recall, real-time translation, Cocreator AI, and Windows Studio effects, all of which help enhance learning and teaching efficiency—making it the ideal choice for modern educational environments.

ECS is also introducing the 15.3-inch UP52PW model, which features a consistent design with the UP42PW and a larger screen, enhancing productivity and user experience during the learning and teaching process. The UP52PW also comes with the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor, offering powerful computing capabilities and multiple connectivity options, making it perfect for the diverse needs of the campus environment. It ensures smooth and efficient performance while meeting various requirements in modern educational settings, helping to achieve the best results in teaching and learning.

High-Performance and Durable Laptop Designed for K-12 Education

ECS next-generation 11.6-inch convertible laptop, EP20AN2, is powered by the latest Intel® Alder Lake N series processors. Featuring a streamlined design that meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, it offers exceptional durability, making it ideal for extended learning sessions. Equipped with a multi-touch screen and delivering up to 8 hours of battery life, the EP20AN2 ensures uninterrupted learning throughout the day.

To address remote teaching needs, the EP20AN2 includes dual microphones and an HD webcam for clear audio and video, making it suitable for one-on-one teaching and laboratory settings. Additionally, it supports a Microsoft MPP 2.0-certified stylus with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, providing precise pen input for smooth note-taking and creative expression on the screen. This makes it the perfect tool for both learning and creativity.

LIVA Mini PC for Educational Solutions

The LIVA Mini PC lineup offers a range of models designed to meet diverse educational application needs, from entry-level to high-performance computing. These versatile devices support classroom digital boards, e-learning in computer labs, experimental classrooms, long-distance learning at home, and much more. The LIVA Q3H is equipped with an energy-efficient Intel® Pentium processor, up to 128GB of storage and multiple USB ports, making it an ideal choice for smooth, high-quality performance. The LIVA Z5 PLUS is powered by Intel® 13th and 14th Gen Core™ processors, offering expandable memory and storage for exceptional computing performance. It provides versatile connectivity options to meet various needs, including two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and four USB ports. Enhanced network performance is ensured with dual 2.5GbE ports and WLAN6, delivering multi-gigabit speeds for seamless, uninterrupted connectivity. The LIVA One H610 takes performance to the next level, supporting Intel® 12th, 13th, and 14th Generation Core processors (up to 65W) and offering up to 64GB of memory. With triple display outputs supporting up to 4K resolution, this compact, energy-efficient system is perfect for even the most demanding educational applications.

ECS is committed to providing innovative solutions for the education sector, helping teachers and students explore new possibilities in the rapidly advancing digital age. Stay tuned for more highlights at Bett 2025!

Exhibition Information:

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 – Friday, January 24, 2025

Location: ExCeL London

ECS Booth No.: NJ03

