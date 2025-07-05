eCAPS Wins AnyDesk’s ‘Top Distributor of the Year – APAC, 2024’ Award

- Advertisement -

In a remarkable acknowledgment of its sustained performance and strategic leadership in the distribution space, eCAPS, one of South Asia’s foremost technology distribution companies, has been awarded ‘Top Distributor of the Year – APAC, 2024’ by AnyDesk, a globally renowned provider of remote desktop software. This award, among the most coveted in the channel ecosystem, highlights eCAPS’ continued excellence in enabling business growth, driving customer value, and delivering world-class remote access solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

A Recognition of Commitment and Capability

The ‘Top Distributor of the Year – APAC, 2024’ award is a powerful validation of eCAPS’ focused efforts in growing the AnyDesk footprint across a highly competitive and diverse region. The award not only acknowledges high-volume sales and business growth but also recognizes excellence in partner enablement, customer success, and technical support.

Speaking on the recognition, a senior representative from eCAPS said: “We are truly honoured to receive this award from AnyDesk. We extend our sincere thanks to our partners, resellers, and customers who have been integral to this achievement.”

Looking Ahead

This milestone adds yet another feather to eCAPS’ cap and sets a strong precedent for the road ahead. With a shared commitment to performance, security, and user experience, the eCAPS–AnyDesk alliance is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the modern workplace, ensuring secure and seamless remote access for organizations of all sizes.

eCAPS: A Trusted Name in Technology Distribution

With a legacy built on trust, expertise, and partner-first philosophy, eCAPS has emerged as a key distribution force in the Indian subcontinent and wider APAC region. The company is known for its deep-rooted partner relationships, robust logistics capabilities, and a solution-centric approach to technology enablement. Representing a broad portfolio of leading global OEMs, eCAPS has become a go-to name for IT resellers, system integrators, and enterprise customers looking for reliability, reach, and innovation. Whether it’s next-generation firewalls, networking solutions, endpoint security, or remote access tools, eCAPS brings both technical depth and business value to its partners and end customers.

AnyDesk: Powering the World of Remote Work

AnyDesk, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, is one of the most widely used and fastest-growing remote desktop software providers globally. With millions of users in over 190 countries, AnyDesk offers a secure, high-performance platform for remote access, support, and collaboration. Its lightweight architecture, low latency, and military-grade encryption make it the preferred choice for businesses across verticals — from SMEs to large enterprises. In the post-pandemic era, where hybrid work and remote support are no longer optional but essential, AnyDesk has positioned itself at the forefront of digital productivity. And in this journey, its distributors and partners have played a pivotal role in expanding its reach and impact — a contribution eCAPS has clearly excelled at.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / eCAPS

