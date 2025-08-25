eCAPS Strengthens India’s Cybersecurity Landscape with 30 Years of Expertise, Strategic Partnerships, and Future-Ready Vision

- Advertisement -

eCAPS Computers India Pvt Ltd, with 30 years of expertise, delivers trusted IT, data networking, and advanced cybersecurity solutions across India. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Sudeeth Hegde, Regional Business Director, eCAPS Computers India Pvt Ltd, shares insights on their journey, portfolio, partnerships, growth opportunities, and future vision.

Can you share eCAPS’ 30-year journey and current operations in India?

We are a 30-year-old company specializing in cybersecurity and network infrastructure solutions as value-added distributors for multiple international OEMs. Headquartered in Coimbatore, we have expanded across 15 cities in India with a 150-plus member team. Importantly, more than two-thirds of our workforce is certified by our OEM partners, ensuring strong expertise across pre-sales, sales, and post-sales support. Our strength lies in being a trusted partner for customers and resellers in addressing today’s complex IT security challenges.

What does your product portfolio look like today?

Our portfolio is centered on security-first solutions, offering a diverse range of technologies designed to safeguard businesses in today’s evolving digital landscape. We provide AnyDesk for remote desktop software, while Kaspersky delivers advanced EDR, MDR, XDR, and IT/OT/server/storage security. Fortra strengthens organizations with file integrity monitoring and security configuration management, and One Identity ensures robust identity and access management. With Data Resolve, enterprises gain effective data loss prevention (DLP), while Prophaze, a globally recognized Indian startup, offers powerful web application firewall solutions. Our in-house brand, Netfox, provides next-generation firewall and networking solutions, complemented by SecOps for agentless patch and vulnerability management, and Zirozen for unified endpoint management. Recently, we added AIVID, enabling advanced video analytics with CCTV data. Together, this comprehensive basket covers endpoint to enterprise security, empowering organizations to stay ahead of cyber threats.

How do you view cybersecurity opportunities in India’s evolving market?

The opportunity is immense. With increasing digital adoption, organizations are more prone to attacks. Today, compliance is not optional—RBI mandates cybersecurity guidelines for banks, SEBI for brokerages, and government agencies require stricter controls. This regulatory push, along with rising cyber threats, creates a massive demand for advanced security solutions. Our products are aligned to address these pain points, offering organizations end-to-end protection.

How does your collaboration with AIVID in video analytics align with eCAPS’ vision?

Traditional CCTV systems only record events. But with AI-driven analytics, we can extract actionable insights—for example, tracking footfall, gender ratio, or event-based monitoring. This is highly relevant for smart cities, retail, enterprises, and public safety projects. By working with AIVID, we’re expanding into next-gen surveillance solutions, which is a natural extension of our cybersecurity focus.

Can you share your experience of eCAPS’ successful partnership with AnyDesk?

Our journey with AnyDesk has been very rewarding. We always believed that remote desktop software would shift from freeware to a licensed subscription model, which fit perfectly into our business strategy. Partnering with AnyDesk three years ago was a natural choice.

Today, we are proud to say that eCAPS is the No.1 distributor for AnyDesk in the APAC region. This success is thanks to the excellent support from AnyDesk’s global team and the trust of our 500+ security partners across India.

Mr. Leo Pak, how do you see eCAPS’ role in strengthening AnyDesk?

We are very happy to have eCAPS as a valued partner. They not only provide technical and market support but also help us generate significant revenue by leveraging their strong channel network. Their commitment has been instrumental in making India one of our fastest-growing markets, with growth rates exceeding 50% year-on-year.

What’s next for eCAPS in terms of growth and innovation?

Our focus remains on expanding our cybersecurity portfolio while investing in next-generation technologies like AI-driven video analytics, compliance solutions, and unified security platforms. We aim to strengthen our partner ecosystem, ensuring they have the right tools and knowledge to support end customers.

In the long run, our vision is to position eCAPS as the go-to value-added distributor for security and networking solutions in India, continuing to build on our legacy of trust, innovation, and customer success.

What message would you like to share with partners and customers?

Cybersecurity is no longer optional—it’s a business-critical priority. At eCAPS, we are committed to bringing world-class solutions and local expertise to help organizations stay protected. We thank our partners, OEMs, and customers for their continued trust, and we look forward to scaling new heights together.

