eCAPS Signed Up As Authorized Distributor for CYBER ARMOR’s ZIMPERIUM in INDIA

- Advertisement - -

eCAPS has signed up as an authorized distribution partner for CYBER ARMOR to distribute ZIMPERIUM in INDIA.

Zimperium, Inc. is a privately held US-based mobile security company with headquarters in Dallas, Texas which is a global leader in Mobile Security, offering real-time, on-device protection against both known and unknown Android & iOS threats.

eCaps is an Indian value-added distributor that represents some of the most well-known security products and has established itself as a trusted brand in the field over the last three decades and is the chosen partner of most major IT companies in India. It has a large nationwide distribution network, which is headed by highly motivated and competent channel partners that offer solutions rather than services.

Along with our existing Network and Device security, now we can talk about MOBILE security too. On top of it we are the exclusive distributor in South India.

Zimperium provides a purpose-built mobile security platform for enterprise environments and is the pioneer in Mobile Threat Defense. They have patented technology that helps you detect and stop modern threats targeting your mobile users, your data and your bottom line before it’s too late. Being the most upcoming value-added distributor in India on Cyber security products, this addition will give 360 protection for cyber users from eCAPS.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.