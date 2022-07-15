- Advertisement -

eCAPS Sales Summit 2022 wrapped-up successfully at Coimbatore on the 8th of July 2022. It was the first in-person sales summit after the lockdown and was a great learning experience for all the members of the team. The event started with a Welcome note to OEMs and speakers by Mr. Sudeeth Hegde who hosted from 10 AM to 6 PM in an engaging way throughout.

Our First Presenter Mr. Joe from Prophaze technologies came up with a Complete web security solution through WAF and how it works in different verticals with the use cases. The next one was Mr. Narayanan from Netfox Cyber Security., who threw light on the NETFOX firewall and its significance in Network Security. He elaborated by explaining VPN, AAA hotspot, and SDWAN solutions for a safe environment. Continued with Mr. Anoop ,disclosed the latest launch and technologies used and the market value for UGREEN products. Next, We had Mr. Pratapaditya Mondal from OneLogin who illustrated the role of Next Gen IAM with the single sign-on solution to acquire a cyber-safe ecosystem. Followed by Mr. Basu, who came with Netfox Passive products like POE Switch, cables, patch cords, and racks described how efficient they are in the niche. After the meal,Mrs. Sindhu,gave the Digital Marketing Plans for the calendar and shared the practices which she used with the detailed statistics. Next, from Teltonika,we had 3 Speakers accompanied by Mr. Shiv Ranjith, who gave us a vast knowledge about the switches, gateways, routers and modems with a product sample in the meet. Next,Vipin from Mobotix helped us to know the extensive range of cameras like outdoor, indoor, thermographic,mobotix move cameras with the use cases in various verticals. Followed by Mr. Suresh Khanna from Sonicwall disclosed their new launch of next-generation network security firewalls and other solutions in a more interactive way. Finally, for remote desktop and support, we had Mr. Subash who narrated the role of the AnyDesk App and how eCAPS started Infrastructure Management as Services.

The event ended with Mr. Gunasegharan Krishnan (Director of eCAPS) and Mr. G Suresh (Director of eCAPS) sharing their vision of the company and its future plans. They also thanked the team for their hard work and dedication towards achieving the goals set with a compliment and further added that they were looking forward to holding the next edition of the summit soon.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.