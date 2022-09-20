eCAPS Partners with Vertiv as Sub-Distributor in AP & TG regions

- Advertisement - -

eCAPS is pleased to announce that they are the exclusive sub-distributor in AP & TG regions. They will aim to extend the Vetiv’s reach to every partner in AP&TG by distributing the Vertiv portfolio of high-performance server racks, storage arrays, cooling synergy, and efficient power distribution solutions servicing various industries such as healthcare, telecoms, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and enterprise data centers.

“eCAPS’ commitment to innovative technology solutions has helped us become a leading distributor of Vertiv products across AP&TG regions. We have also developed a strong understanding of the needs of our customers thanks to our years of experience in this field,” eCAPS says.

Vertiv being a leading provider of server racks, storage arrays, and cooling synergy for the healthcare, telecoms, manufacturing, media and entertainment and enterprise data centre markets along with eCAPS help businesses grow faster by enabling them to run at peak efficiency, with their industry knowledge.

Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network.

eCaps is an Indian value-added distributor that represents some of the most well-known security products. eCAPS has established itself as a trusted brand in the field over the last three decades and is the chosen partner of most major IT companies in India. It has a large nationwide distribution network, which is headed by highly motivated and competent channel partners that offer solutions rather than services. Given the expertise eCAPS has in cybersecurity products, Vertiv is happy to partner with them.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.