eCAPS Netfox Firewall Is the Next Gen Network Protection Device

- Advertisement - -

Developed, marketed and supported by eCAPS, Netfox firewall is the next generation network protection device. The NETFOX Firewall is the most popular and comprehensive purpose-built firewalls for today’s SDN technology. It has a complete range of Passive components, Racks, Switches, Media Converters and Security products with features like SDWAN, Hotspot, Next Get security etc. The firewall doesn’t require any certification for installation. The Internet Control Box (Hotspot) is one of the most popular and compatible appliances which can co-work with any other firewalls that are available in the market.

With an experience of over 30 years and vast network of channel partners in India, eCAPS is also the national distributor for the leading brands like Anydesk, Kaspersky, Onelogin, Wallix, Tripwire and more.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.