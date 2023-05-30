eCaps has been appointed as the South India Sub Distributor for Ruijie Networks

- Advertisement - -

Mr. Suresh Gandhi, VP of eCAPS Computers, announces that eCAPS computers has appointed as the South India Sub Distributor of Ruijie Networks, an Industry-leading ICT Infrastructure and Solution Provider. This strategic collaboration is set to revolutionize the industry and bring a host of benefits to the networking industry.

Ruijie Networks comprehensive portfolio covers a wide range of products, including routers, switches, wireless LAN, security systems, cloud computing, and more. Ruijie, dedicated in R&D, design, and sale of network devices, network security products, and cloud desktop solutions, stands at the forefront of network technology development, convergence of technology and applications to enable the customers and partners to take advantage of the new era of communications.

eCaps is a value-added distributor in India having leading brands in Networking and cybersecurity under their distribution. With over three decades of experience, eCaps has gained deep insights into the security industry and has built strong relationships with both partners and customers. It has a wide national distribution footprint led by motivated and skilled channel partners who provide solutions rather than services.

