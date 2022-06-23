eCaps Designated as a Value Added Distributor for Anydesk in India/SAARC

- Advertisement -

As Anydesk boosts up the channel ecosystem in India with eCaps, remote working is here to stay! Anydesk, located in Germany, has inked a distribution agreement with eCaps Computers, based in India. For businesses and industrial groups, Anydesk delivers software for remote working and mobile device assistance. DeskRT, the pioneers of remote working software with an innovation of high speed and top security built on proprietary codec, which allows for virtually latency-free collaboration, has partnered with eCaps as their value added distributor to address secure remote solutions in the Indian and SAARC markets.

eCaps is an Indian value-added distributor that represents some of the most well-known security products. eCAPS has established itself as a trusted brand in the field over the last two decades, and is the chosen partner of most major IT companies in India. It has a large nationwide distribution network, which is headed by highly motivated and competent channel partners that offer solutions rather than services. Anydesk has named eCaps as a Value Added Distributor for India and other SAARC countries. The full Anydesk portfolio is now accessible in India through eCAPS’ distribution network.

Mr. Alan Wong, Regional VP, AnyDesk Software

Mr. Alan Wong, Regional VP, AnyDesk Software, says, “AnydeskeCAPS and Anydesk will leverage the channel model in India and saarc countries to grow commercial and enterprise business. A strong distribution house like eCaps adds lot of value to both Anydesk as well as the Partner ecosystem in terms of structuring, managing & executing large and complex enterprise deals. A strong distribution house like eCaps adds lot of value to both Anydesk as well as the Partner ecosystem in terms of structuring, managing & executing large and complex enterprise deals.”

Mr. Gunasegharan Krishnan, Director eCAPS, Cybersecurity & Networking

Mr. Gunasegharan Krishnan, Director eCAPS, Cybersecurity & Networking, says, “We are excited to be partnering with Anydesk to distribute its Products and solutions to our clients through our channel partners in India. The space for remote management solutions in India is growing at rapid pace which needs a global leader to provide solutions at affordable cost. eCAPS has always believed in providing value in every aspect of domain and ensuring profitability for the entire channel. This partnership with Anydesk perfectly fits that vision.”

