Tuesday, May 20, 2025
eCAPS & AEM Join Hands to Redefine Network Testing in India

By NCN News Network
In a strategic move set to strengthen India’s structured cabling and network testing landscape, eCAPS has been appointed as the National Distributor for AEM, the global leader in cable certification and network testing solutions. This powerful alliance brings together AEM’s award-winning technology with eCAPS’ 30+ years of proven distribution expertise in networking and security domains.

AEM, headquartered in the USA and Singapore, is globally recognized for its advanced testing platforms designed for enterprise networks, data centers, and smart building environments. Their flagship solutions, the TestPro CV100 and Network Service Assistant (NSA), offer unmatched functionality in one portable, affordable, and high-performance device.

eCAPS, known for its strong presence across India with a robust network of channel partners, has built a reputation as a trusted distributor for top-tier networking brands. With this new partnership, eCAPS is all set to bring AEM’s cutting-edge solutions directly to system integrators and cabling professionals across metros and emerging markets alike.

The TestPro CV100 is a comprehensive copper and fiber certification tool, delivering lightning-fast testing, PoE load analysis, and multi-gig link validation. The NSA, on the other hand, is designed for IT teams and integrators who need simplified, single-ended testing with advanced diagnostics — ideal for field deployments and post-installation troubleshooting.

With growing demands for high-speed, high-reliability networks, system integrators now need tools that are faster, smarter, and future-ready. AEM’s solutions do exactly that — and now, with eCAPS’ nationwide distribution, localized support, demo availability, and technical training, channel partners have every reason to choose AEM through eCAPS.

Smarter testing begins here.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / eCAPS

