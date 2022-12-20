EazyERP Technologies Announces the Merger with Recibo Technologies

- Advertisement - -

EAZY ERP Technologies Pvt Ltd, a leading solution provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Distributor Management System (DMS), announces the merger with Recibo Technologies Pvt Ltd to foray into Sales Force Automation (SFA) for providing inclusive ERP-SFA-DMS Solutions to CPG customers. This merger will give enough scope to capture market share and a close combined revenue of Rs. 100 Cr by 2024. Further with combined strength of a strong team EAZY ERP intends to expand to Middle East, Africa and South East Asian markets.

CA Kunal Singhal, MD Eazy ERP

Emphasizing the growth of market share through the merger, CA Kunal Singhal, MD Eazy ERP,said, “The merger with Recibo doesn’t intend to provide just another SFA tool, but a holistic platform for end to end Sales & Distribution automation for CPG & Building Material industry. Eazy ERP is an integration-friendly company, and all the integration done in the past will continue to serve so. Merging with Recibo is one step ahead for achieving the much larger roadmap towards changing the whole technology landscape of the distribution systems and the way those solutions are applied so far. The merger not only has opened the scalability of offerings but has also brought in the competence & rich experience of Dharneesh who now steps up as Cofounder & COO of EAZY ERP Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Dharneesh B R, Founder Recibo (And now Co Founder & COO of EAZY ERP

Announcing the merger with EazyERP, Dharneesh B R, Founder Recibo (And now Co Founder & COO of EAZY ERP ), said, “Recibo, in a span of just 3 years of launch has captured a leading position in the market amongst other solution providers who have been there for a much longer period with larger team size. Recibo is currently powering 100 + brands and now combined with Eazy ERP, we have 600+ plus brands which makes us clear Market leader in Sales & Distribution automation industry. Eazy ERP is a bootstrapped company and achieved the lineage of profit making business in the span of 15 years with customers across the industries with global presence. At the same time Recibo is also a bootstrapped profit making company which has shown a huge growth in just 3 years of launching the platform.

With the merger, EAZY ERP is now the only company in the country that has ERP software for manufacturing, CRM for lead and service management, DMS for their entire distribution chain, SFA for field force, a retailer and an influencer app with total loyalty solution for influencers like carpenters, plumbers, painters, mechanics etc that makes the proposition much accessible for the existing and upcoming customer base.

