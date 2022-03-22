Eaton Launches its Supply Chain Digital Incubation Lab in India

- Advertisement -

Power management company Eaton announced the launch of the first Supply Chain digital incubation lab in Pune, India. The lab will be set up at the Eaton’s office in the Pimpri Chinchwad area. It will provide best-in-class facility for ideation and collaboration with platforms and devices to showcase proof of concepts. Capabilities like Cloud technologies, and Future explorations with VRs, Drones, IoT sensors, and more will be leveraged in this lab.

Mr. Rogerio Branco, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer, Eaton

While inaugurating the digital lab, Mr. Rogerio Branco, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer, Eaton, said, “Recent supply chain challenges have fueled the need to have additional digital technology investments at the forefront of every organization. This digital incubation lab is a thinking center for the Eaton’s Global Supply Chain Center of Excellence that plans to incubate disruptive digital ideas in the industry while helping our talent to develop future technology skills.”

Mr. Umakanth Nair, director global supply chain, Center of Excellence, Eaton, India

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Umakanth Nair, director global supply chain, Center of Excellence, Eaton, India, said, “At Eaton, diverse skills and ideas are the key to making meaningful contributions to our digital transformation and Supply Chain resilience journey. This lab is being created to promote and nurture a digital mindset and innovation within the company” Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

