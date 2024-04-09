E2E Cloud Collaborates with IIT Ropar’s iHub – AWaDH to Empower AI Startups in India

- Advertisement -

E2E Cloud has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar’s Technology and Innovation Foundation (iHub – AWaDH), one of 25 Technology Innovation Hubs, established by the Department of Science and Technology under National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical System (NM-ICPS) to nurture and accelerate the growth of Deeptech and AI startups in India. This collaboration aims to provide startups with access to E2E Cloud’s unparalleled GPU infrastructure, including 64 H100 GPU super pods expandable to 2048 GPUs, to drive innovation and global competitiveness.

Under this agreement, E2E Cloud will offer cloud GPU resources, workshops, guidance, mentorship, technical support to AI startups incubated at iHub – AWaDH. The partnership is set to create a robust ecosystem for AI startups at IIT Ropar, enabling them to leverage cutting-edge technology to develop scalable and impactful solutions.

Mr. Tarun Dua, CEO of E2E Cloud.

“We are excited to partner with IIT Ropar’s iHub – AWaDH. Considering their focus on DeepTech and AI startups, we will be providing advanced GPU services including H100s along with other support and structures to help portfolio startups scale faster” said Mr. Tarun Dua, CEO of E2E Cloud.

Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Joining forces with E2E Cloud will significantly enhance the resources available to our Deeptech and AI startups. Access to state-of-the-art GPU technology will enable our startups to accelerate their research and development efforts, bringing innovative solutions to market faster.”

Dr. Pushpendra P Singh, Dean R&D, IIT Ropar & Project Director AWaDH

“Our collaboration with E2E Cloud propels deeptech and AI innovation at IIT Ropar, fortifying over 110 startups within AWaDH. This strategic alliance accelerates ideas from inception to market realization, ushering in transformative solutions for the digital age” added, Dr. Pushpendra P Singh, Dean R&D, IIT Ropar & Project Director AWaDH.

E2E Cloud is actively seeking partnerships with leading incubators and accelerators in the country to further drive the development of AI in India and support the growth of the startup ecosystem.

This partnership between E2E Cloud and IIT Ropar’s iHub – AWaDH is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI startups in India, fostering innovation, and driving technological advancements on a global scale.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / E2E Cloud

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429