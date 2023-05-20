Dynatrace Launches Partner Services Endorsement Program to Support Customers’ Rising Demand for Cloud Modernization and Optimization

- Advertisement - -

Dynatrace announced the launch of its Services Endorsement Program. The program provides Dynatrace partners access to new training and exams focusing on unified observability and security, AIOps, and advanced DevSecOps and CloudOps. Developed by the Dynatrace ACE Services team, the curriculum equips participants with knowledge and skills to architect, implement, and manage Dynatrace solutions that underpin the complex, cloud-native ecosystems the world’s leading organizations depend on to drive digital transformation at scale. Partners who complete the program will become Dynatrace Services-Endorsed Partners, a designation that validates their services capabilities and demonstrates their ability to help customers drive cloud modernization and optimization faster and more securely.

“We’re thrilled to be one of the first organizations to receive recognition from Dynatrace as a Services-Endorsed Partner, as this demonstrates our commitment and proven ability to support organizations globally to accelerate their cloud adoption and modernization efforts through successful implementation of the Dynatrace platform,” said Mat Middleton, Global Head of ServiceNow, Engage ESM and DPM Practice at Eviden, an Atos business. “Together, Eviden and Dynatrace enable enterprise customers to streamline DevSecOps practices and release better software faster. We look forward to continuing to extend the value of the Dynatrace platform to our customers so they can accelerate their cloud migration and optimization initiatives.”

Michael Allen, VP of Worldwide Partners at Dynatrace.

“To achieve scale, we must equip our partners around the globe with the skills to help customers implement and maximize the value of the Dynatrace platform,” said Michael Allen, VP of Worldwide Partners at Dynatrace. “As organizations are increasingly resource-constrained, it has become critical that they accelerate cloud adoption and modernization with AI-powered precise answers and extensive, intelligent automation of manual processes. The Dynatrace Services Endorsement Program allows us to help our customers accomplish this by empowering partners with the skills, resources, and expertise to set them up for success. In addition, the program helps us ensure that our customers always receive consistent, reliable, best-in-class support to innovate with confidence and speed.”

