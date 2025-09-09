DYMO – Revolutionizing Labeling with Innovative Solutions, Quality Standards, and Expanding Market Opportunities

- Advertisement -

DYMO, a global leader since 1958, offers innovative labeling and organizational solutions for home, office, warehouse, and industrial use, making tasks efficient and professional. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Samrat Madan, Business Development Manager, DYMO, shares insights on labeling solutions, product range, quality standards, market potential, and future innovations in India.

Can you tell us a bit about DYMO and its offerings in India?

DYMO is a global labelling company, originally established in Europe in the 1960s. In India, we started our direct operations in 2019, earlier working through distributors. Our product range caters to both industrial and SOHO (Small Office/Home Office) needs, with machines priced from ₹1,500 to ₹40,000. We offer embossing machines for home use, Bluetooth-enabled label managers, and industrial solutions like the Rhino series for networking and power distribution panels, as well as metal embossers for underground cabling.

Who are the primary users of DYMO labelling solutions?

Labeling is essential for every sector. Industries, manufacturing facilities, and government offices form our key focus, but it extends to households too. For instance, you can label kitchen items, student books, stationery, lunchboxes, and more. Labels can also be used for asset tagging, courier labeling, or any identification purpose. Essentially, if you need to name, organize, or identify something, DYMO has a solution.

Can you elaborate on the technical aspects and quality of DYMO products?

While our machines are manufactured in China, the label consumables are 100% made in Belgium. These labels are waterproof, dustproof, scratchproof, UV-proof, and temperature-resistant, ensuring durability. Being a European brand, we don’t compromise on quality. All our machines come with a one-year replacement guarantee, as we rarely encounter machine rejections in the market.

How is DYMO’s presence structured in India?

We have a national distributor, Unnathi Digital, based in Bangalore, along with regional distributors across India. This network ensures that our products are widely accessible.

What is the current potential for labelling in India compared to other markets?

The scope in India is significant. Currently, the market penetration is just 1-2% across all brands. In contrast, countries like the US and Australia have approximately 80% market coverage for labeling solutions. This shows there’s immense room for growth, and we are continuously expanding our offerings to meet that demand.

What innovations can we expect from DYMO in the future?

As the labeling market evolves, we plan to introduce more advanced machines with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The product sizes, technology, and pricing will expand to meet the growing needs of both industrial and home users.

Any advice for users regarding labeling?

I would encourage everyone to make labeling a habit. It’s a simple practice that can drastically improve organization and efficiency, whether at home or in a professional setting. Labeling is not just about naming items—it’s about making your environment more structured and manageable.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / DYMO

