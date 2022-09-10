DXC Technology and NASSCOM Foundation Inaugurate Digital Training Center for Women Engineering Students in Pune

- Advertisement - -

DXC Technology, in association with NASSCOM Foundation, jointly inaugurated their second Digital Training Centre at the Cummins College of Engineering for Women, Pune, to enhance technical capabilities and digital learning amongst students. After the successful launch of the first Digital Training center in Hyderabad last month, eight other similar centers in colleges across the country are being planned to aid digital training in emerging technologies.

Cummins College’s digital training center was formally inaugurated in the presence of Kartik Iyer, Director of Operations – GDN, DXC Technology, Santosh Rao Manager skilling programs, NASSCOM Foundation, and Dr. Madhuri Khambete, Principal Cummins College. The inaugural session was also attended by other dignitaries from TMIe2E and faculties and students at the college. Under this initiative, similar digital centers will also be inaugurated subsequently in the following seven institutions:

Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering for Women, Vishakhapatnam Bhoj Reddy Engineering College for Women, Hyderabad Ravindra College of Engineering for Women, Kurnool Godutai Engineering College for Women, Kalabutagi Mody Universities, Jaipur Banasthali Vidyapeeth Engineering College, Jaipur Mahendra Engineering College for Women, Salem

As a part of the Technology Skilling Initiatives Program executed by TMIe2E, state-of-the-art tech-enabled centers have been established for engineering students to hone their technical skills and educate, engage, and elevate them to be future-ready in the evolving digital environment. Students can also acquire industry-relevant abilities by combining developing technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, etc., with management education. The centers can also be utilized for various events, including IdeaThons and Hackathons.

Mr. Lokendra Sethi, Head of HR – DXC Technology, India

Lokendra Sethi, Head of HR – DXC Technology, India, said, “While enabling the accessibility of the right knowledge and life skills is at the core of our CSR vision, there is also the larger goal of nation building by empowering the youth; and especially the women of India to become self-reliant. With this collaboration with NASSCOM Foundation, we are reaching out to women engineering students across the country to provide them with the necessary digital skills and competencies to make them future-ready. Digital learning is the right next step in the overall advancement of our youth and therefore the key to a stronger India.”

Nidhi Bhasin, CEO of NASSCOM Foundation

Nidhi Bhasin, CEO of NASSCOM Foundation, said, “While most of India’s population comprises the youth, it faces the challenge of future-proofing the potential of its talent and leveraging the demographic dividend. The existing skill gap has challenged the progress of youth as well as the supply of talent for businesses. To bridge this gap, prioritizing digital learning through establishing digital centers will cater to the much-needed skills amongst students, especially women, for the ever-growing futuristic technological industry. We are honored to partner with DXC Technology to collaborate on an initiative that fosters young minds and encourages them to embrace rapid technological advancements to deliver to national and global needs.”

Reports suggest that the market for digital transformation solutions will grow globally by 15.6% by 2030. With the increased adoption of digitization through the COVID-19 crisis, the pace of technology adoption has increased manifold across industries. Therefore, digital and technology expertise will form the bulk of employable skills in demand in the future. To empower the youth in educational institutions, especially women, with cutting-edge future skills and modern techno-digital solutions such as AI, ML is bound to go a long way in strengthening and shaping their future.

