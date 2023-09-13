Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits the NXP Office in India, Highlights Semiconductor Innovation

- Advertisement - -

NXP® Semiconductors proudly welcomed the esteemed Dutch Prime Minister, His Excellency Mr. Mark Rutte, during his official visit to India. Accompanying him were Her Excellency Ms. Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Ms. Ingrid Thijssen, President of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers, Mr. Ewout De Wit, Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to South India, and a further delegation. The visit featured the inauguration of a new patent wall at NXP’s Semiconductors campus in Manyata Tech Park, Bengaluru, showcasing NXP’s deep commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

The inauguration ceremony highlighted NXP’s advanced products and solutions across automotive, industrial, IoT, consumer, and communication infrastructure. NXP demonstrated its history of innovation with transformative technologies, including smart vehicle connectivity (V2X, Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, UWB, Ethernet, CAN) and radar innovations, to name a few. They also demonstrated their pivotal role in enabling innovation through secure connections for applications like e-passports, NFC-based payment gateways, EMV solutions, and 5G Fixed Wireless Access. This demonstration encapsulated NXP’s dedication to shaping a connected, secure, and innovative future.

Hitesh Garg, NXP’s India Country Manager

Hitesh Garg, NXP’s India Country Manager, expressed his enthusiasm about the visit, saying, “The presence of the Dutch Prime Minister at our Bangalore office symbolizes the deepening collaboration between NXP India and the Netherlands. This visit underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation, pushing the boundaries of technological advancement. It also highlights the power of international cooperation in fostering innovation and driving positive change.”

The visit holds immense significance in bolstering Indo-Dutch relations, spotlighting the collaborative synergy between NXP India and the Netherlands and reinforcing the semiconductor ecosystem in both nations. This occasion underscored the joint commitment to elevating innovation and technological prowess, representing bilateral endeavours at their finest. The Dutch PM’s presence highlighted the remarkable advancements achieved in semiconductor research and development, illuminating a shared vision for a future defined by innovation. This embodiment of inventive progress harmonizes seamlessly with NXP’s resolute dedication to crafting solutions that effectively tackle global challenges, thus contributing to the shaping of a more intelligent and interconnected world.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NXP

