Ducati Corse uses Lenovo’s transformational tech to win

Lenovo became Ducati Corse’s Technology Partner in MotoGP in 2018. Over the past six years, the sport has evolved remarkably, thanks in large part to technological advancements that have enabled the bikes and riders to reach new heights. Relying on Lenovo’s technology and strategic support, Ducati Corse has been able to set the pace for innovation in the sport.

Call for a Strategic Partnership

Motorsport evolves rapidly, and in 2018 Ducati Corse understood the importance of a quantum leap. They realized that it was no longer enough to build the most powerful engine or to select the most talented riders: technology was now a decisive asset for the success of a team. For this reason, they were on a search for an industry-leading technology partner that was able to maximize the best technologies available in the market and meet all their needs, both on and off the track. This is where Lenovo came in.

The Initial Days

Since 2018, Ducati Corse has been relying on Lenovo as its Technology Partner, leveraging the company’s PCs, tablets, server and HPC solutions both on the track and in its headquarters. Another collaboration was forged with Lenovo’s experts in the R&D field, aiming to accelerate the team’s progress and achieve better performance. Ducati has been able to set the pace for innovation in MotoGP through remarkable tech advancement.

Adding Another Feather to the Hat

Confirming the joint commitment to innovation in the motorsport industry, at the beginning of the 2021 racing season, Ducati and Lenovo announced a new partnership, which established the new “Ducati Lenovo Team”, making Lenovo the Title Partner of the Ducati Corse team in MotoGP. The two brands also strengthened their technological partnership, focusing on data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and smart collaboration solutions.

The Latest Stint

Ducati ended the 2022 MotoGP season celebrating three extraordinary results: the victories of the Riders’ World Championship, the Constructors’ World Championship, and the Teams’ World Championship. These wins proved the value of continuous innovation in the fast-paced, constantly evolving world of motorsports. Lenovo has played a crucial role in this evolution, providing the Ducati team with its cutting-edge technology, data analytics, artificial intelligence(AI), and smart collaboration solutions to improve operations and on-track performance.

Technology at the core

As Ducati Corse’s Title and Technology Partner, Lenovo supplies the racing team with all the technology it requires – from desktop computers to a new virtual desktop infrastructure, from servers to laptops. Evidence of the partnership sits on the motorcycles themselves, which feature the Lenovo logo emblazoned across their livery.

For a fast-evolving sport like MotoGP, riders must be top-notch, bikes fast and powerful, and the team in the pit agile and creative. But behind the scenes, cutting-edge technology is essential to power the entire affair.

One of the main projects that led Ducati’s digital transformation was the adoption of the HPC (High-Performance Computing) cluster based on Lenovo’s ThinkSystem servers, which allowed Ducati to modernize and expand the company’s hardware equipment, significantly increasing the computing power available to the engineers and improving the reliability of the simulation system.

Ducati has also leveraged the ThinkSystem SE350 edge servers to boost connectivity and advanced real-time analytics, even in the most challenging environments. Lenovo’s small, versatile, and easily portable edge servers can withstand even in extreme environments, bringing compute capabilities and AI features wherever the Team need them.

In order to fully enjoy the possibilities offered by Lenovo’s HPC infrastructure, Ducati also needed the right hardware solutions, suitable for different types of users and various areas of use. This led them to take advantage of Lenovo’s tablets, PCs, and workstations to achieve outstanding levels of connectivity, power, and speed. Technicians, for example, use the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 mobile workstation to analyze the data collected via the various bikes’ sensors: from temperatures to the lean angles, to all engine configurations, as well as vehicles’ dynamics, aerodynamics, and electronic controls.

Ducati bikes are equipped with dozens of sensors that record every aspect of each ride, from speed to traction to temperature. The sensors produce massive amounts of data, enabling the pit team to tweak the bike as necessary for peak performance. Without Lenovo’s high- performance computing devices and servers, all that data would not be processed or used in a timely manner for crucial race-time decisions.

In recent years, with support from Lenovo technology, Ducati has added machine learning to its arsenal of racing tools. Machine learning gives computers the power to learn, leveraging data to improve performance for a variety of tasks. Computers can now help answer questions and inform engineers who once relied solely on intuition.

Top management, on the other hand, rely on the innovative ThinkPad X1 Fold foldable PCs to enjoy maximum productivity and mobility, whereas designers can count on the power of the ThinkPad P Series for design and development using CAD software. Finally, a wide range of laptops are used by the Ducati team to support individual productivity and smart collaboration.

