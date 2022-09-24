DSCI’s National CoE and IIT Bombay host Cybersecurity R&D Roadshow 2022: NASSCOM

- Advertisement - -

National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (NCoE), a joint initiative of Data Security Council of India and the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), in collaboration with National Center of Excellence in Technology for Internal Security (NCETIS) and IIT Bombay, today hosted a Cybersecurity R&D Roadshow at IIT Bombay campus to provide a platform to academia, research institutes and PSUs to exhibit their cybersecurity research, prototype and products.

The roadshow witnessed 104 exhibitors from various notable banks, fintechs, cybersecurity start-ups, consulting firms, defence organisation, academic institutes, etc. Few notable names include C-DAC, IIT Bombay, IIT Jammu, ISEA, NCETIS, HDFC Bank, Indian Navy, Mahindra Defence, LTI. The roadshow demonstrated technology capabilities, research projects, prototypes, products and solutions, lab Infrastructures and tools.

The initiative is a step towards fulfilling MeitY’s goal to create a conducive ecosystem, nurturing innovation, and encouraging cyber security product entrepreneurship in the country. The R&D roadshow brought together industry, start-ups, security professionals, security architects, and security leaders closer to cybersecurity research work. It also aimed to explore the possibilities of collaboration and co-creation among researchers and the industry.

Mr. Subhasis Chaudhary, Director, IIT Bombay.

Mr. Subhasis Chaudhary, Director, IIT Bombay, said, “With the world scenario changing, it is also becoming evident that partnerships between academia and industry are the way ahead for any substantial research and development to materialize and become a success. Events such as this R&D Roadshow 2022 are essential for deepening our shared insights and understanding of innovations and cybersecurity.”

Mr. Vinayak Godse, Sr. Vice President, DSCI.

Mr. Vinayak Godse, Sr. Vice President, DSCI, said, “In the next 5 years, more than 1 trillion dollars will be spent on cyber security. It also unveils new possibilities for digitization and innovation. Apart from commercial value creation, technical cyber capabilities in the current heightened geopolitics serves national security interest. Among the deep technologies, cyber security is niche, sensitive and complex, demanding research intervention. The role of research is crucial in building and growing an ecosystem for cyber security innovation. The Cybersecurity R&D Roadshow is a step toward bringing the research community and industry closer to the possibilities of partnership, co-creation, and research productization.”

