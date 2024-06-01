DSCI and Kyndryl launch Cyber Sainik program to train 25,000 students in cybersecurity

- Advertisement -

The Data Security Council of India (DSCI), India’s premier not-for-profit industry body on data protection, set up by nasscom, has announced the launch of Cyber Sainik, a cybersecurity training program for students across India along with Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider. The program, which will train 25,000 students in three years, with the goal to impart the skills necessary for students to safeguard their digital space and empower them to preempt, navigate and mitigate cyber risks effectively.

The Cyber Sainik program is designed as a first line of defense to protect students from cyber threats such as cyberbullying and online exploitation. The program will train students through grade 6 to 12 to report issues and offer them skills, tools and techniques to thwart bad actors on digital, online and social media channels. The program will also educate them on the best ways to protect their personal information. Students will receive a joint certification from Kyndryl and DSCI upon course completion. The program aligns with Kyndryl’s Social Impact commitment to promote equitable access to student-centred and technology-enabled education and Kyndryl’s focus to improve cybersecurity awareness across the country.

Cybersecurity incidents in India are growing faster than the global average, with 1.3 million cybersecurity incidents annually between 2020 and 2022, according to government data. At the same time, industry organizations estimate that at least 30% of cybersecurity positions remain unstaffed due to skills shortages.

Mr. Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI

On occasion of the launch, Mr. Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI said, “DSCI has been at the forefront to build cybersecurity and privacy readiness in the country. This is done at all levels by providing cyber and privacy specific certifications for the industry, awareness campaigns for citizens, and cybercrime investigation and digital forensics training to LEAs. With the launch of Cyber Sainik, we will be tapping on the student community as well to make our efforts more holistic; and we would like to thank Kyndryl for joining hands in this noble initiative.

Today, kids and teenagers are exposed to the digital world at an early age as it has become a part of their education and lifestyle; however, navigating the online space securely is imperative. With Cyber Sainik, I am confident that it will help students get the necessary knowledge and confidence to remain cyber safe.”

Mr. Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India.

“Kyndryl is committed to upskilling India’s tech talent, especially in cybersecurity, by working with local support groups to ensure the digital safety of vulnerable sections of our society. We are proud to partner with DSCI to provide skills training for young learners and support the government’s skilling mission to develop a diverse and talented future workforce,” said Mr. Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India.

With the advancement of the New Education Policy (NEP), education and skilling are poised to take a larger role as key drivers of India’s economic ambitions. The government is focused on expanding digital public infrastructure (DPI), accelerating AI adoption and cybersecurity would be central to achieving these objectives.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / DSCI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429