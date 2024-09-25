Drone Destination & DeHaat partner to democratise Agri Drone solutions for Rural India

- Advertisement -

Drone Destination, India’s foremost Drone-as-a-Service provider and the largest DGCA-certified Drone Pilot Training company in India, and DeHaat, India’s largest full-stack Business to Farmer (B2F) platform, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in bringing cutting-edge drone technology to India’s farmlands. This partnership aims to enhance agricultural efficiency by offering drone spraying services while promoting DeHaat’s wide range of agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, to farmers across rural India.

Under this collaboration, Drone Destination will provide drone spraying facilities to interested farmers, ensuring that DeHaat’s innovative products reach the country’s hinterlands. Additionally, DeHaat, through its vast network of 14,000+ DeHaat Centers spread across 11 states and catering to 2.7Mn+ farmers, will generate leads for drone services and offer agricultural services directly to end-users. This agreement will streamline access to modern agricultural solutions, driving productivity and sustainability for Indian farmers.

Mr. Chirag Sharma, CEO, Drone Destination

According to Mr. Chirag Sharma, CEO, Drone Destination, “We are excited to join hands with DeHaat in revolutionizing India’s agricultural sector. Drone technology has immense potential to enhance farm productivity, and with DeHaat’s strong market presence, we can reach more farmers and deliver innovative solutions to help them thrive in today’s competitive environment.”

Mr. Amrendra Singh, Co-founder & Director, DeHaat

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Amrendra Singh, Co-founder & Director, DeHaat said, “DeHaat, with its ‘Farmer’s First’ vision has always stood for empowering the Indian farming ecosystem through strong technological interventions. Our collaboration with Drone Destination represents another significant step forward in that direction. By integrating drone technology with our comprehensive agricultural services, we aim to provide farmers with cutting-edge tools that can increase crop yield and ensure sustainable farming practices.”

Drone Destination will be registered as a service provider on DeHaat’s platform, allowing farmers to access drone services directly and effortlessly. DeHaat will also list its agricultural products and services on Drone Destination’s platform, ensuring seamless integration and accessibility for rural farmers. In addition, both companies will work together to aggregate orders for drone spray services, ensuring an efficient and streamlined process for farmers.

The collaboration is expected to drive significant advancements in rural farming communities by facilitating the adoption of advanced technologies, ultimately helping to enhance productivity and improve overall agricultural outcomes.

