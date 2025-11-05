Driving Malaysia’s AI Transformation 2026 Event be Organized on November 18 at the Royale Chulan Damansara Hotel (in Malaysia) by MAAI Set to Unveil the Malaysia’s Roadmap to a Smarter, AI-Powered Future

- Advertisement -

The Malaysian Association of Artificial Intelligence Technology and Innovation (MAAI), in collaboration with Boustead Holdings Berhad and with the support of Zen, will host Driving Malaysia’s AI Transformation 2026 — a landmark event shaping the nation’s digital future. The event will take place on November 18, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Royale Chulan Damansara Hotel. (You can join the post-event activities on 19 November 2025: Business & Government Corporate Visit Day – Explore AI collaborations, Malaysian innovation ecosystems, and potential trade or investment partnerships. On the departure day – 20 November 2025 – transportation to airport provided).

Graced by the Guest of Honor, Dato’ Indera Ir. Dr. Hj Ahmad Sabirin Arshad, FASc, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), the event will bring together top minds from the government, industry, and academia to foster collaboration and accelerate Malaysia’s AI revolution. This will bring together over 300 distinguished guests, including ministers, government-linked corporations, international chambers, technology leaders, and entrepreneurs from Malaysia, China, India, and across ASEAN. The forum will feature keynote speeches, AI innovation showcases, and signing ceremonies under the theme of ‘AI Transformation and Global Collaboration,’ followed by a Gala Dinner celebrating the advancement of AI, Robotics, and Smart Technologies in the region.

Under the theme ‘Empowering Malaysia to Build a Smarter Future with Artificial Intelligence (AI),’ the event will serve as a dynamic platform to unveil the Malaysia AI Industry and Talent Development Plan 2026, presenting a comprehensive roadmap for the nation’s AI-driven growth.

Key highlights include the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the leading AI companies and innovation partners, signifying strong commitments toward advancing Malaysia’s AI capabilities and digital economy. Attendees will also witness cutting-edge AI applications showcased across multiple sectors — from healthcare and education to smart cities, industrial automation, and human resources.

Beyond technological showcases, the event aims to strengthen Malaysia’s AI ecosystem by fostering dialogue among policymakers, innovators, and business leaders. VIP guests will gain exclusive access to immersive experiences featuring the country’s latest AI advancements.

With its forward-looking vision, Driving Malaysia’s AI Transformation 2026 marks a crucial step in positioning Malaysia as a regional leader in AI innovation — where technology, talent, and transformation converge to shape a smarter, more connected tomorrow.

