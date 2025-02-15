Double Victory for CP PLUS at the CX Awards

- Advertisement -

A moment of immense pride and celebration, CP PLUS has once again set a new benchmark in the security and surveillance industry, securing a remarkable double victory at the prestigious CX Awards. We are thrilled to announce that CP PLUS has been honored with the CX Best Customer Experience – Security & Surveillance award, while our esteemed leader, Mr. Aditya Khemka, has been recognized as the CX Leader of the Year.

These accolades are a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing best-in-class security solutions, redefining customer experiences, and reinforcing India’s position as a global leader in the security and surveillance landscape.

At CP PLUS, we believe that customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of success. Winning the CX Best Customer Experience – Security & Surveillance award is a reflection of our deep-rooted ethos of prioritizing customer needs, offering seamless service, and delivering innovative solutions that cater to dynamic security challenges. Our focus on cutting-edge AI-driven analytics, intuitive surveillance technology, and proactive customer support has propelled us to the forefront of the industry.

From high-resolution AI-powered cameras and intelligent video analytics to remote monitoring solutions, CP PLUS continues to push the envelope, ensuring that our customers experience unparalleled reliability, efficiency, and peace of mind.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS (Aditya Group).

The recognition of Mr. Aditya Khemka as the CX Leader of the Year further strengthens our vision of being a brand driven by innovation, customer trust, and national progress. Under his dynamic leadership, CP PLUS has successfully built a security ecosystem that is not only robust and scalable but also deeply rooted in delivering personalized, impactful, and technologically advanced experiences for users across industries.

His unwavering passion for enhancing customer journeys, integrating AI-driven automation, and fostering a culture of excellence has made CP PLUS the preferred choice for millions. This award underscores his strategic foresight, deep industry expertise, and relentless pursuit of customer-centric transformation.

These accolades are more than just awards – they represent our mission to empower India’s security infrastructure through homegrown innovations and advanced technology. With a ‘Dil Se Indian’ approach, CP PLUS has been at the forefront of designing and manufacturing security solutions that are tailored to India’s unique safety needs.

Our indigenous R&D capabilities, along with our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, have enabled us to develop world-class security products, ensuring that India stays ahead in the realm of surveillance and protection. From Smart Cities and critical infrastructure security to enterprise surveillance and residential safety, CP PLUS continues to redefine the standards of excellence in security solutions.

While these awards validate our efforts, they also serve as a reminder of our responsibility to continuously evolve, innovate, and enhance customer experiences. CP PLUS remains dedicated to expanding its portfolio with next-gen surveillance technologies that provide higher efficiency, lower operational costs, and maximum security.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers, partners, and stakeholders who have placed their trust in CP PLUS. This recognition belongs to all of us who are committed to making India safer, one innovation at a time.

With this double victory, we reaffirm our promise to deliver security solutions that are smart, scalable, and future-ready – because at CP PLUS, customer experience isn’t just a priority; it’s a passion.

