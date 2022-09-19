Divakar Computronix & Systems Opens New IT Store in Jaipur’s Jagatpura Area

- Advertisement - -

The Jaipur-based Divakar Computronix & Systems, led by Mr. Dayashankar Sharma, Proprietor, opens new retail store in Jagatpura area of Jaipur on Aug 31, 2022, in addition to their already existing stores at Raisar Plaza, Jaipur and Divakar Infotech at Tonk Road, Jaipur. The new store, located on the main road in Jagatpura, in one of the largest malls of Jaipur, is expected to serve several customers in Jagatpura area. This store will be managed by Mr. Ayush Sharma (S/o Mr. Anil Sharma – Proprietor Divakar Infotech).

A number of dealers and distributors attended the inauguration ceremony. Mr. Dayashankar Sharma and Mr. Anil Sharma welcomed the guests and thanked them for their presence and good wishes. Mr. Dayashankar Sharma and Mr. Anil Sharma commented on the occasion, “Jagatpura is a developing area and a Computer Store is a big need here. Currently, we have desktops, laptops, printers and their peripherals and consumables and a wide range of HP laptops in this store along with other necessary IT products. This store will soon be catering to a large population in and around the area. We want to add more brands and products to the store in the coming times.”

Divakar Computronix is also a Regional Distributor for TP-Link’s networking products and retail partner for Canon printers. Mr. Dayashankar Sharma said, “Our relationship with TP-Link is going fine and their networking products are selling well. In general, there is a shortage of supplies of IT products and margins are shrinking and that is a challenge. We hope things will get better by early 2023.”

