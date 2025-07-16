DITE&C Unveils Goa AI Mission 2027 to Position State as South Asia’s AI Hub

- Advertisement -

As part of its vision for an aspirational and future-ready state, the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (DITE&C), Government of Goa unveiled the roadmap for the Goa AI Mission 2027, a strategic, state-wide initiative aimed at positioning Goa as the AI Destination of South Asia. Held at Taj Vivanta, Panaji, the event outlined Goa’s commitment to building a responsible, inclusive, and innovation-driven AI ecosystem.

The gathering was graced by Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant and Hon’ble ITE&C Minister Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, alongside Shri Kabir Shirgaonkar, Director, DITE&C, and industry leaders, startup founders, academics, and representatives from civil society.

“We want people to recognize that Goa is not just a tourist destination, but a place where real progress is taking place in startups and Artificial Intelligence,” said Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant. “As part of Goa AI Mission 2027, we will establish an AI Advisory Council and, in collaboration with industry and academia, begin work on integrating AI education at the school level. This Mission aligns with the national IndiaAI vision while ensuring local relevance, access, and opportunity, to prepare our students and our state to be future-ready.”

The Mission sets out to create a holistic AI ecosystem with measurable impact across governance, public services, skilling, and more. By 2027, it is expected to contribute significantly to Goa’s annual GDP, fueling long-term digital and economic growth.

“Goa is ready to lead in ethical and responsible AI adoption,” emphasized Shri Rohan A. Khaunte. “With the Goa AI Mission 2027, we are building from the ground up: policy, infrastructure, research, and skill development. We are aligning academia with industry to work toward 100% employment for Goa’s college graduates, with AI at the center of that vision.”

Focusing on the four key pillars — skills, startups and companies, capital, and government/infrastructure, the event outlined the proposed roadmap to position Goa as a regional AI capital.

Key features of the Goa AI Mission 2027 include:

– A Goa AI Advisory Council is planned to guide the mission’s implementation through multi-stakeholder input from government, industry, academia, and civil society.

– A Goa AI Policy is proposed to guide ethical, inclusive, and responsible AI adoption throughout the state.

– Integration of AI Education at the school level prepares students and professionals in artificial intelligence, helping to build a skilled workforce for the future.

– A Goa AI Lab is designed to serve as a physical space where startups can connect, collaborate, and share ideas.

– Development of a Konkani Large Language Model (LLM) is expected to digitally preserve and promote the state’s linguistic and cultural heritage.

– The Goa.AI Innovation Fund is expected to provide equity investments to promising AI startups and platforms.

– An AI Startup Hackathon is proposed to foster creativity, identify emerging talent, and encourage innovative AI solutions.

Further, Minister Khaunte added, “We are also working to establish Centers of Excellence in AI across key institutions establishing Goa as a regional hub for applied research, experimentation, and industry collaboration. This is about transforming Goa into a globally relevant hub for AI-led growth. Goa.ai will empower citizens, accelerate innovation, enhance governance, and open economic opportunities across every sector.”

The Goa AI Mission 2027 marks the beginning of a long-term, multi-stakeholder effort to make Goa AI-ready, bringing together government, academia, startups, and citizens to ensure the state is not just ready for the future, but actively shaping it.

