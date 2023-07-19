Disarray in Avita and Vaio Laptop Distribution Network in India: A Tale of Unresolved Inventory and Service Issues

- Advertisement - -

Avita and Vaio laptops were initially introduced in India through their Importer/National Distributor, M/s Vivek Traders LLP, headed by Seema Bhatnagar. Their office was located at No 405, Copia Business Suites, Tower A, 4th Floor, Jasola-110025.

Seema Bhatnagar approached IT Partners in India, some of whom knew her from the days of Sony India Recording Media & Energy Division Distribution. They agreed to join the distribution network for Avita/Nexstgo Laptops, as she claimed they were produced by M/s Alco Holding, a large OEM manufacturer based in Hong Kong and the USA, with former Sony personnel in key positions.

Later, Seema removed Vivek Traders LLP from the National Distributorship and appointed Ingram Micro India Pvt Ltd in their place. Ingram Micro, being a well-known and trusted company, successfully approached dealers across the country to join their distribution network.

However, things took a turn when Avita/Vaio Service Centers suddenly started closing down without prior notice. This created chaos among dealers and consumers, leaving them with unresolved service issues. Despite assurances from Ingram, the situation did not improve, and customers began returning defective laptops to dealers, causing further problems.

Seema Bhatnagar then launched a new Make in India Laptop model called Ultimus and appointed Redington India Ltd as the National Distributor. However, before Redington could receive their stocks, Seema launched the Ultimus Laptop through a new Channel Partner, M/s Reboot Systems, causing complications and leading to the passing away of Mr. Jay Kyal, the owner of Reboot Systems.

Due to unsold Avita/Vaio inventory piling up in Regional Distributors across India and with service centers closed, FAIITA tried to engage with Ingram Micro India Pvt Ltd to take back the unsold inventory, but their response was unsatisfactory. Ingram Micro’s lack of support and responsiveness raised concerns among the partner community.

On the other hand, Redington India Ltd took back the unsold AvitaUltimus stocks from all partners in India and released Credit Notes for the inventory they received.

Many Channel Partners who have unsold Avita/Vaio Laptops inventory are registered with the MSME body, and their capital is blocked. The estimated total stock of Avita/ Vaio Laptops with partners across India is approximately worth 20CR.

The partner community is looking for a resolution and hopes that Ingram Micro will address the issue to maintain its goodwill.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.