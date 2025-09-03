Digital transformation in tourism – How LED displays turn tourist destinations into must-visit experiences – Hikvision

- Advertisement -

As social media has become increasingly critical to travel, creating Instagram-worthy moments has become essential. Today’s travellers expect dynamic, engaging experiences with enhanced visual impact and clarity. Hotels must constantly communicate with guests about promotions, events, weather updates, and local attractions. Managing this information across multiple locations while keeping it fresh and relevant is becoming increasingly complex. Fortunately, a wide range of LED products, including LED video walls, digital signage, and outdoor LED displays, are now available to meet the diverse needs of tourism and hospitality.

LED displays: a perfect technology for tourism

The adoption of LED display technology in tourism has accelerated dramatically in recent years. According to market research, the hospitality lighting market was valued at $20 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $30 billion by 2028. Of this, LED lighting now accounts for over 70% of the market.

Bright displays produce impactful visual experiences.

One of the key advantages of modern LED video walls and displays is their ability to deliver impactful visual experiences. Outdoor LED displays, in particular, are engineered with high brightness and fine pixel pitch, enabling them to shine brightly even in direct sunlight. These modern LED video walls and displays ensure vibrant colours and sharp images that grab attention from afar, making them perfect for outdoor LED display applications such as beach resorts and tourist attractions.

Advanced LED management systems

Managing digital signage and video panels has also become effortless thanks to the latest generation of advanced LED systems. These offer centralised control, allowing businesses to update content remotely, schedule changes, and manage multiple screens seamlessly.

Durable and reliable LED displays for all weathers

Outdoor LED displays and video walls are engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions, including rain, dust, saltwater, extreme temperatures, and humidity. Waterproof and weatherproof protection ensures long-lasting performance with minimal maintenance, providing tourism organisations with dependable solutions that operate flawlessly throughout the year.

Energy savings and sustainability

LED displays consume significantly less power than traditional lighting and have longer lifespans, reducing operating costs while supporting environmental goals. These factors are increasingly important for both businesses and travellers. This combination of efficiency and durability makes LED technology a brilliant investment for tourism organisations committed to sustainability.

LED display solutions for tourist destinations

From entertainment venues to public spaces and tourist attractions, LED displays offer a powerful way to engage, inform, and entertain guests, redefining the possibilities for digital communication and audience engagement.

LED displays on building installations, for example, can create impressive video walls that showcase a tourist destination’s exotic beauty and excitement. These building LED screen solutions are perfect for advertising upcoming events, sharing important information, or simply creating a visually stunning backdrop that grabs attention and leaves a lasting impression. Large-scale building-mounted displays serve as powerful landmarks that can be seen from great distances.

Indoors, LED displays can enhance the visitor journey through destination marketing signage and digital wayfinding screens. These can be used for delivering creative wayfinding information, real-time updates, immersive storytelling and branded experiences. Modern digital wayfinding screens can provide multilingual support, helping international tourists navigate complex resort properties with ease.

Real-world transformations in Southeast Asia

The practical benefits of LED display technology are vividly demonstrated by successful implementations across Southeast Asia’s vibrant tourism sector.

The Peninsula-Bay Resort in Cambodia, for example, wanted to create a coastal landmark that would draw visitors. Partnering with Hikvision, they have installed a massive outdoor LED display system spanning 534.5 square meters, featuring three giant LED video walls. The entire display offers a seamless, uninterrupted visual experience, making it ideal for large-scale advertising and entertainment purposes. This installation faced significant challenges, including intense sunlight, sea breezes, and heavy monsoon rains. However, the Hikvision outdoor LED displays were designed with explicit waterproof protection and automatic moisture control to withstand these harsh conditions, ensuring reliable operation regardless of the weather.

Beyond the displays themselves, the resort has deployed a comprehensive Keyboard, Video, and Mouse (KVM) system. This enables staff to manage the entire LED setup from an office 80 meters away, minimising on-site maintenance and ensuring smooth operation around the clock.

Meanwhile, at Okada Manila—a luxurious 5-star resort in the Philippines—a 146-square-meter LED video wall has been installed at the main entrance to impress guests upon arrival. This LED screen operates 24/7, showcasing hotel promotions, events, and other engaging content. Designed to withstand Manila’s hot and humid climate without the need for air conditioning, the display delivers high brightness and impactful visual experiences.

All these high-quality, efficient, and reliable LED displays reflect Hikvision’s unwavering dedication to harnessing technology to drive positive changes in society through reliability and innovation, thereby enhancing the overall experience for tourists.

The future is bright

Stories such as these demonstrate that LED displays and video walls have evolved far beyond being just advertising tools and have become essential components of today’s modern tourism infrastructure. As competition intensifies and traveller expectations continue to rise, LED technology offers hotels, resorts, and tourist attractions a proven way to:

Create impressive first impressions.

Improve guest experiences with dynamic, relevant content.

Reduce operating costs through energy efficiency and durability.

Build stronger brand recognition.

Integrate seamlessly with existing systems for clear communication.

For tourism businesses seeking to elevate their offerings and leave a lasting impression, investing in LED display technology is both a practical solution and a strategic move toward a digital future.

Smart tourism starts here.

With Hikvision’s LED display solutions, we empower the tourism industry, turning the concept “tech for industry” into reality.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

