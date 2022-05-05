Digital Print Hub setting up new Photo quality benchmark with HP Indigo 12000 HD

- Advertisement -

HP Indigo offers a variety of digital printing presses designed to meet the needs of demanding 24/7 photofinishing businesses and peak season operations for any type of photo specialty application of any size. Keeping up with the latest digital printing solutions & commitment to meet the quality standards, Digital Print Hub has installed HP Indigo 12000 HD Digital Press at its facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Owing to the increased demand for innovative big size B2 Photo print market, DPH is now the only Photo color lab in Rajasthan with a high-definition digital press. The installation will further digitally revolutionize not only the Photo print requirements but also open the doors of printing jobs from the commercial and light packaging printing segment. This will allow the company to establish itself as the preferred Digital Printing Service Provider in the entire state.

HP Indigo 12000 Digital Press offers smooth, superior print quality with HP’s unique photo enhancing ElectroInks and High Definition (HD) FM imaging and screening technology. This press provides a holistic Photo printing solution along with wide versatility which will enable Digital Print Hub to produce the finest digital prints in B2 size. Equipped with HP Indigo’s liquid electrophotography (LEP) technology, the digital printers produce crisp & attractive images, smooth vignettes with a very thin ink layer that gives uniform gloss between the ink and substrate.

Creating a new benchmark for print technology, HP Indigo 12000 digital press also allows to print super fine Photo applications using a range of media in different sizes to produce a wide variety of wedding/professional photo albums. This will ensure that Digital Print Hub will be able to produce specialty printing jobs and will successfully cater to the company’s launch of new brands for Wedding Albums and Myur Photo Book.

Accurate color is the top concern for color-critical Photographers and Photo Studios. The HP Indigo digital press offers the widest color selection which is specially designed for the Indian Photo industry. The introduction of Vivid Pink & Vivid Green ElectroInks is helping the Photographers to achieve the maximum color gamut and establishing a new standard in the Indian photo printing industry. To accomplish PANTONE® emulations, they can also use the only PANTONE® licensed 6 and 7 colour on-press solutions in digital printing. The feature is exclusive to HP Indigo providing an accurate, rich, and reliable output.

HP PrintOS enables customers to improve operations and increase efficiency in the business workflow to ensure productivity while delivering highly customizable solutions. Digital Print Hub is employing this to keep track of the daily production and to monitor the real-time performance of the press. This is also helping the company to manage losses and operations during the peak season for producing wedding albums & photobooks.

Kishan Choudhary, Managing Director, Digital Print Hub said, “Digital Print Hub was founded in 2016 with a toner machine to cater to the quick print segment in Jaipur and feed the printing requirements of adjoining areas. Understanding the limitation of toner devices, we partnered with HP to invest in HP Indigo 5600 to cater to the premium segment and increased the volumes simultaneously. In the past three years, with our association with HP, we have seen tremendous growth and have established ourselves as one of the leading Digital printers companies in Rajasthan. To maintain this growth momentum and changing requirements of the business, we decided to invest in an HP Indigo 12000 HD. We are extremely delighted to continue our ongoing association with HP which will further help us in providing the right Digital Printing tools to our valuable customers and expand our business. Through our partnership, we aim to achieve our vision and become one of the first print service providers in India to set up an exclusive and world-class Digital Printing Setup offering best-in-class products”.

Speaking on the new installation, A Appadurai, Country Manager, HP Indigo & PageWide Web Press, HP India market said, “Over the past few years, the digital printing industry has undergone a paradigm shift and broadened the Photo print industry with lots of – innovations. Today, we have provided the power of innovation to our customers, and they are revolutionizing the Photo printing industry with the usage of the right colors, delivering high quality and cost-effective print in the speediest timeframe to Photographers & Photo Studios. We are proud to expand our alliance with Digital Print Hub and support them as a partner in achieving the highest standard of photo print quality by providing HP’s digital technology”

The HP Indigo 12000 HD Digital Press is manufactured carbon neutral and offers reduced production waste, a takeback program, and energy efficiency. The Indigo Ink is environmentally safe since it does not require any solvents, chemicals, or UV light. With the investment, Digital Print Hub aims to strengthen the business by venturing into Big Size Albums, Light Packaging, Gift Boxes, Wedding Invites, Sheetfed Labels, and Personalized Amateur Photo Books.

