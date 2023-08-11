Digital Personal Data Protection Bill – Quotes on Behalf of Industry Leaders

- Advertisement - -

The Rajya Sabha made a landmark decision on August 9th, 2023, by passing the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill. This bill aims to safeguard the privacy of every Indian citizen and regulate data usage by companies, offering protection from cyber threats and data misuse. This bill will set a precedent for how companies use data, and will only be a success with companies of all sizes coming together to make it a success. Here are some Quotes from Industry leaders of Clover Infotech, Fulcrum Digital, and Sophos.

“I think the passing of the Digital Personal Data Protection bill by the Rajya Sabha will enable to protect citizens’ personal data and privacy. It will create a framework for responsible and transparent handling of citizen’s data. It also lays down norms for social media intermediaries, cross-border transfer, and accountability of entities processing personal data, thereby significantly impacting several lives. I believe such robust data protection measures are absolutely essential in today’s digital world for fostering trust between businesses and consumers.”

– Kunal Nagarkatti, CEO, Clover Infotech

“It is a moment of pride for us as the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill has been passed by the Rajya Sabha today. This is a major step forward for India in protecting the privacy of its citizens. Fulcrum Digital is committed to complying with the provisions of the Bill and ensuring that we handle our customers’ data responsibly. The Bill sets forth a comprehensive framework for the collection, use, and sharing of personal data in India and empowers individuals to take action against businesses that misuse it. The Bill also establishes a Data Protection Authority to enforce the law and protect the privacy of citizens. The passage of the DPDP Bill is a major victory for privacy advocates in India. It is a sign that the government is committed to protecting the privacy of its citizens. Fulcrum Digital is looking forward to working in tandem with the government to implement the Bill in an effort to respect the citizens it protects and empowers.”

– Vaibhav Tare, CISO & Global Head – Cloud & Infrastructure Services, Fulcrum Digital Inc.

“The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is a welcome step towards strengthening India’s cybersecurity posture. The bill provides a comprehensive framework for regulating the use of data by private businesses, and it will help protect Indian citizens from cyber threats and other misuse of their digital data.

We are pleased that the Bill includes provisions for data localization, which will ensure that data stays within the country’s borders. This is essential for protecting Indian citizens’ privacy and security, and it will also boost job creation within the security space.

We look forward to working with the Government of India to implement the Bill and strengthen cybersecurity postures within the country.”

– Sunil Sharma, Vice President – Sales India and SAARC, Sophos

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.