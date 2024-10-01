Digital Live Services Transforms Indian Education with Cutting-Edge 64-Point Touch EDLA Panels: Intelligent Panels Coming Soon on EMI Plans Starting at Just ₹3,000/month!

- Advertisement -

Digital Live Services specializes in OEM/ODM manufacturing of innovative digital educational IT hardware and software. In an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Rajiv Makhni, Journalist & Mr. Virender Singh, CEO of Digital Live Services share their mission to revolutionize education with affordable, innovative 64-point touch EDLA panels.

What makes Digital Live Services’ EDLA panel stand out?

Mr. Rajiv Makhni: I’m thrilled to unveil Digital Live Services’ EDLA 64-point touch intelligent panel—a truly “Make in India” innovation, integrating both hardware and software developed entirely in-house. Unlike many Indian companies that rely on imports, we’ve created a fully homegrown solution, showcasing our commitment to Indian technology and excellence.

How will EDLA’s innovation transform Indian education?

Mr. Rajiv Makhni: It’s exciting to see such innovation with the EDLA 64-point touch panel—an impressive achievement that recognizes 64 different touchpoints simultaneously. Multiple users, such as 2 or 3 teachers, can collaborate seamlessly. This is a game-changing tool for both the education and corporate sectors, offering enhanced interactivity and collaboration. I’m thrilled that this groundbreaking technology has made its way to India.

What is your perspective on India’s growth as a tech market?

Mr. Rajiv Makhni: With India’s vast population, one of the biggest challenges is the lack of skilled educators. You might have 100 eager students, but often the teachers’ abilities may not match the need. That’s where products like the EDLA panel become game changers. Preloaded with courses, 3D animations, and interactive diagrams, this technology can revolutionize learning. If I had access to such tools in school, I would have been a far better student. In a country where students outnumber teachers, innovations like this are a crucial step toward bridging the education gap.

What are your thoughts on the future of the education system?

Mr. Rajiv Makhni: The landscape of Indian education is set to transform dramatically with the advent of AI and advanced technologies. Schools should embrace these innovations rather than fear them. While concerns arise about students merely copying from AI, the focus should be on teaching them how to leverage these tools for creativity. By guiding students on using AI effectively, we can enhance their critical thinking and originality. Technologies like the EDLA panel represent the future of education, enabling a more engaging and interactive learning environment. This evolution is exciting, and I believe we are on the right path.

How will Mannat transform education in Indian classrooms?

Mr. Virender Singh: We have successfully launched the Windows version of Mannat and are excited to introduce the Android version, specifically designed for the EDLA panel. This panel is distinguished by being Google certified under the Enterprise Device License Agreement, making us the only company in India with this certification. Our goal was to showcase that Indian innovation can lead to high-quality technology.

Facing skepticism about our product quality, we seized the opportunity to prove that we can design top-tier panels. Mannat features the best technology, specifications, and pricing, making it India’s first 64-point touch Android panel—a unique offering in the market. Currently, technology penetration in classrooms is only 4-5%, leaving 95% untapped. As we aim to bridge this gap, we foresee a tremendous market potential that is hard to fathom. With this growth, countless opportunities will arise, revolutionizing the educational landscape in India and beyond.

What new opportunities do you foresee in this market?

Mr. Virender Singh: As the third-largest economy in China, the contrast in classroom technology adoption is alarming; while China and America achieve 100% penetration, we lag at just 4-5%. To compete globally and advance our education system, we must embrace this challenge. Digitalized Services is dedicated to making technology accessible by introducing panels available on EMI, allowing teachers to invest as little as ₹3000-4000. Our mission is to ensure these essential tools reach every classroom, making quality education affordable and empowering every educator in India to thrive.

What is your vision for the future ahead?

Mr. Virender Singh: With 1 crore classrooms and an untapped opportunity of 95 lakhs, advancing just 10-15 lakhs in the next 3-4 years could signify immense success. This expansion will not only generate substantial business but also significantly boost the economy, potentially surpassing the current scale of the IT industry.

How do you plan to transform the education system in schools?

Mr. Virender Singh: If we have 50 children in a classroom, the cost per child would be just ₹2 a day, totaling only ₹100. We’re working to create an ecosystem that makes this model sustainable and accessible. Our next step is to enable schools to acquire the panels through easy EMI options, making quality education technology readily available.

What new innovations does your technology bring to the market?

Mr. Virender Singh: We are committed to creating an ecosystem that prioritizes affordable panels for everyone in India. Once people have access to these technologies, they will recognize their value and consider upgrades in the future. Many will experience this innovation for the first time, and hands-on usage is crucial for understanding its benefits.

What solutions do you offer to your partners?

Mr. Virender Singh: IT partners must think outside the box and embrace innovative approaches with patience. It’s essential for them to engage directly with customers, educating them about the products and their benefits. By fostering understanding and awareness, we can drive greater adoption and appreciation for these technological advancements in the market.

